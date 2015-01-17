Preview: Michigan State at Maryland

Maryland announced itself as a contender in its first season in the Big Ten by winning at Michigan State in the conference opener on Dec. 30. The 11th-ranked Terrapins will try to pull off a season sweep when they host the Spartans on Saturday. Maryland sits atop the Big Ten standings thanks in part to its defense, which has yet to allow a conference opponent to reach 70 points and leads the Big Ten by limiting opponents to 37.3 percent from the field.

Michigan State is just behind the Terrapins in defensive field-goal percentage (37.8) and battled Maryland into double overtime before suffering a 68-66 loss in the first meeting. The Terrapins built up a 52-36 rebounding advantage in that one and went 26-of-32 from the free-throw line, with all of those attempts coming after the half. “The reason we’ve been effective in close games is because we have good players and we make free throws,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon told reporters after that meeting. “…In the close games that we’ve won, we’ve been good defensively down the stretch in rebounding.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (12-5, 3-1 Big Ten): The Spartans have won three straight since falling to the Terrapins and are coming off an 84-77 overtime victory over Northwestern last weekend. The tight win came on the heels of blowouts of Indiana and Iowa, and coach Tom Izzo is not happy about the way his team is playing. “We’ve been an incredible team at rebounding and defending for the 20 years I’ve been here,” Izzo told reporters. “This team wanted to be a little more of a pretty boy team and it’s cost us a couple times. We want to be a shooting team. I’ve looked at a couple of other teams around the country ranked in the top five. Every team has to defend and rebound.”

ABOUT MARYLAND (16-2, 4-1): Freshman swingman Jared Nickens got off to a slow start in Big Ten play and was held to single digits in scoring in each of the first four games, including a scoreless effort on 0-3 shooting against Michigan State. The New Jersey native finally found his form against Rutgers on Wednesday and went 4-of-7 from 3-point range en route to 12 points. “We always believe in Jared to make shots, no matter how many he shoots we know he’s going to make the next shot,” guard Melo Trimble told reporters. “He has a lot of confidence, which is good.”

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State G Travis Trice went for 26 points in the first meeting and is averaging 21.5 points in his last two games.

2. Terrapins F Jake Layman is 5-of-23 from the floor in the last two games, including 2-of-10 from 3-point range.

3. The Spartans lead the Big Ten in 3-point percentage (41.3) while the Terrapins rank second in 3-point defense (28.4).

PREDICTION: Michigan State 71, Maryland 68