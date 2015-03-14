Preview: Michigan State vs. Maryland

Maryland’s maiden voyage in its new conference has been nothing short of a success, setting a school-record with 26 regular-season wins – two coming against Michigan State. The eighth-ranked and second-seeded Terrapins could write another chapter in their fairytale season Saturday in Chicago as they attempt to beat the defending Big Ten tournament champions in semifinal action. Maryland won 14 of its first 15 games this season, including a double-overtime win at Michigan State on Dec. 30.

The Terrapins roughed up the Spartans 75-59 to send Michigan State to its most lopsided loss of the season 18 days later – a defeat that may have served as a wakeup call for coach Tom Izzo’s squad, which went on to win nine of its final 13 conference games and secure a No. 3 seed in the tournament. The Spartans moved one step closer to their third title in four years on Friday, defeating Ohio State 76-67 in the quarterfinals. The win was Izzo’s 23rd in the Big Ten tournament, allowing him to break his tie with the Buckeyes’ Thad Matta for the most in conference history.

TV: 3:25 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (22-10): Branden Dawson (11.6 points, 9.3 rebounds) regained the form that allowed him to garner Most Outstanding Player honors during last season’s conference title run, posting 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in Friday’s victory. The second-team all-conference performer, who missed most of the last two games with a facial injury, had slumped in recent games and was even benched by Izzo in a March 1 loss to Wisconsin. Denzel Valentine (14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists) totaled 13 points on 5-of-18 shooting while Travis Trice (14.9 points) scored 31 combined points on 9-of-30 from the field in the Spartans’ two losses against Maryland.

ABOUT MARYLAND (27-5): Dez Wells (15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds), who hit a late 3-pointer to send the game into overtime in the schools’ first meeting, is averaging 20 points and 9.3 boards through three games in March after tallying 22 points and six rebounds Friday. “Wells is one of the elite players in the country. He can score, pass, drive, defend, get out in transition, he’s tough and he makes every one of his teammates better,” Indiana coach Tom Crean told the Baltimore Sun after Friday’s loss to the Terrapins. Wells and freshman Melo Trimble (16.1 points) each shoot over 80 percent from the foul line, helping Maryland go 11-0 in games decided by six points or fewer.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this contest will face either top-seeded Wisconsin or No. 4 seed Purdue in Sunday’s title game.

2. Maryland ranks first in the conference in made free throws (560) and third in free-throw percentage (75.7) while Michigan State ranks 12th (364) and last (62.7), respectively.

3. The Spartans haven’t lost three times to an opponent in the same season since Wisconsin accomplished the feat in 2003-04.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 69, Maryland 68