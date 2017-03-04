Trimble lifts Maryland past Michigan State

Junior guard Melo Trimble, in perhaps his last home game, had 16 points and made a 3-pointer with two seconds left as host Maryland defeated Michigan State 63-60 on Saturday at Xfinity Center in Big Ten Conference play at College Park, Md.

Freshman forward Nick Ward of Michigan State had a turnover with six seconds left, setting the stage for the game-winner by Trimble. The Maryland star tested the NBA waters after his sophomore season and could put his name in for the NBA Draft after this season.

Maryland (24-7, 12-6 Big Ten) will play next week in the Big Ten tournament, which begins Wednesday at the Verizon Center in Washington -- about 10 miles from its campus. Freshman forward Justin Jackson had 15 points for the Terrapins and freshman guard Anthony Cowan added 11.

Maryland clinched a double bye for the tourney in the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Michigan State (18-13, 10-8) was paced by Ward with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Freshman swingman Miles Bridges added 18 points for the visitors but he missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have forced a tie.

The Terps had lost three of their past four games and fell out of the Top 25 rankings on Monday, before winning Tuesday at Rutgers.

Maryland, which trailed by one at half, took a 40-35 lead with 14:17 left in the game on a basket by Trimble. Trimble made a 3-pointer to make it 43-35, but the Spartans rallied to take the lead at 46-45.

Jackson tied the game at 46 with a free throw with 9:30 to go. Michigan State led 51-50 before Maryland went ahead at 55-51 on a layup by center Ivan Bender.

Before a Senior Day crowd, center Damonte Dodd and post player L.G. Gill played their last home games for the Terps. Dodd, who had seven points, has been with the program four years while Gill (two points) is a graduate transfer from Duquesne.

The game was tied at 12 midway through the first half and Michigan State led 28-27 at halftime behind 11 points and five rebounds by Bridges. The Spartans did not attempt a free throw in the first half and made just 33 percent of their field goal tries.

Maryland shot just 23 percent from 3-point range in the first half and 37.5 percent from the field overall. Trimble and Cowan head had six points in the first half for Maryland, which has started three freshmen most of the season. The Terps shot just 42 percent from the field in the game.

The Spartans were coming off a 73-70 loss at Illinois on Wednesday as Bridges had 21 points and guard Alvin Ellis III had 15. The Terps are 13-5 at home this season while Michigan State fell to 2-7 on the road overall and 2-6 away from home in conference games.