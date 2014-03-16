Preview: Michigan State vs. Michigan

Prior to the start of the Big Ten tournament, Michigan coach John Beilein asked his players to imagine what it might be like to watch the NCAA selection show with the knowledge it had already claimed an automatic berth. The top-seeded Wolverines will get that chance in Indianapolis on Sunday against Michigan State. “That’s something I personally have always watched and said, ‘I’d like to get my team there some day.’ Now we’ve got one more step,” Beilein told Michigan Live on Saturday.

Michigan almost didn’t get that opportunity, coughing up a 16-point first-half lead to Ohio State on Saturday despite 52.6-percent shooting from beyond the arc before rallying late. The third-seeded Spartans had no such problem in their semifinal victory over Wisconsin, rolling out to a 21-point first-half advantage en route to posting back-to-back wins for the first time since an 11-game run ended in late January. “It was very important to me that we play three games. … And then, shazam, you throw Michigan in there and the championship game and it’s Fourth of July on Christmas,” Spartans coach Tom Izzo told Michigan Live.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (25-8): The Spartans have wasted little time ambushing their opponents over their first two games at this event, leading by at least 20 points in the first half both times. While holding Northwestern and Wisconsin to a combined 34.1-percent mark from the floor over the opening 20 minutes over the last two days, Michigan State has converted 60 percent of its field-goal attempts over that same time frame. However, the focus has waned in the second half in both contests as the Wildcats and Badgers shot 49.1 percent while the Spartans dipped to 41.1 percent.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (25-7): Six of the Wolverines’ first nine buckets were 3-pointers Saturday, illustrating how deadly they can be when they are getting them when the defense isn’t set. Michigan scored 17 points off Ohio State’s seven miscues over the first 12½ minutes before getting shut out in points off turnovers thereafter, which opened the door for the Buckeyes to end the first half on a 21-9 run. The comeback was the second double-digit lead Michigan has blown in as many games after it gave up a 13-point second-half advantage to Illinois on Friday.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan, which is in its first title game since 1998, will attempt to become the fourth straight team to win the Big Ten tournament after winning at least a share of the regular-season crown.

2. The Spartans, who are 3-0 in conference title games, can tie Ohio State for the most Big Ten tournament championships with a victory.

3. The Wolverines outscored Ohio State 36-21 from the 3-point line, marking the 11th time they have enjoyed at least a 15-point margin from beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 84, Michigan 77