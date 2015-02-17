Preview: Michigan State at Michigan

Michigan State is on a roll and needs to continue racking up victories to bolster its NCAA Tournament chances, starting with Tuesday’s visit to Michigan in Big Ten play. The Spartans won four of their last five games – including an overtime win versus the Wolverines on Feb. 1 – to significantly improve their position. “We’re not done yet, we’ve still got some Big Ten games left,” Spartans guard Denzel Valentine told reporters, “and hopefully we can sneak into a good run in the NCAA Tournament.”

Valentine was the hero of Michigan State’s 59-56 win over Ohio State on Saturday by sinking the game-winning 3-point shot with 3.2 seconds left and he also stood out in the recent win over Michigan by contributing 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The Wolverines have lost four consecutive games and have really struggled without leading scorer Caris LeVert (season-ending foot injury) and point guard Derrick Walton Jr. (foot). “We’re not great at anything right now and sometimes that gets exposed in games,” Michigan coach John Beilein told reporters after last Thursday’s 64-52 overtime loss to Illinois.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (17-8, 8-4 Big Ten): Valentine has developed into a go-to player for the Spartans, making at least four 3-pointers in each of the past four games, and averages a team-best 14.5 points. Guard Travis Trice is contributing 13.4 points and a team-high 5.4 assists and power forward Branden Dawson is averaging 11.9 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Dawson has eight double-doubles this season and 20 for his career and his 803 career boards tie him with Lindsay Hairston (1972-75) for 10th place in school history.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (13-12, 6-7): The Wolverines were fragile early in the season but have really collapsed since losing LeVert and Walton, and the latter was ruled out of his sixth straight game on Monday. Guard Zak Irvin (13.4 points, team-best 59 3-pointers) doesn’t receive enough help out on the perimeter without the duo and is hopeful of seeing Walton back on the floor soon. “It’s always on his mind,” Irvin told reporters. “But every game, he wishes he could play in. I wish he was out there with us, but I just hope for a full recovery for him.”

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has won six of the last 10 meetings.

2. Wolverines G Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored a season-best 18 points in the first meeting with the Spartans.

3. Dawson had a career-best five blocked shots against Ohio State and is tied for third on Michigan State’s all-time list with Draymond Green (117 from 2008-12).

PREDICTION: Michigan State 70, Michigan 62