Michigan surges past Michigan State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The road to a Big Ten title is filled with challenges, but for Michigan, that path has straightened out a bit after the No. 20 Wolverines used a big second half surge to overtake No. 14 Michigan State 79-70 at the Crisler Center on Sunday.

“If you are going to win the Big Ten championship, then you have to beat Michigan State,” Michigan coach John Beilein said after his team completed a season sweep of the rival Spartans to take a narrow lead in the battle at the top of the Big Ten standings.

Michigan trailed by two at the half, but used a 21-4 run in the latter stages of the second half to take command and win for the sixth time in the last eight meetings with Michigan State.

“We just battled and battled, and then in the second half we made a run and then just kept making plays,” Beilein said. “Now we’ll have to sustain this, because there’s a lot of season left, but this is really big for us.”

The Wolverines (19-7, 11-3 Big Ten) were led by sophomore guard Nik Stauskas who scored 21 in the second half and finished with 25 points, while sophomore guard Caris LeVert had 23 and sophomore forward Glenn Robinson III added 15.

“This means a lot, especially since it puts us in first place in the Big Ten,” LeVert said.

Michigan State (22-6, 11-4) got 21 points from sophomore guard Gary Harris, with sophomore guard Denzel Valentine scoring 13 and senior center Adreian Payne adding 12 points and 11 rebounds.

A Stauskas jump shot in the lane about a minute into the second half gave Michigan its first lead since the opening moments of the game at 39-38, but the Spartans quickly regained the advantage, commencing a long back-and-forth sequence.

“We knew it was going to be a struggle all of the way, but we just kept trying to be aggressive,” said Stauskas, who helped his team to a 45-34 second half scoring advantage. “Once we made a couple of shots in the second half, we got on a roll from there. We knew we would have to play all 40 minutes.”

Michigan State was up 48-43 after a 3-pointer from Harris with 14:30 left, but Stauskas tied it with a drive a short time later. When Stauskas dropped in a triple with under nine minutes left, the Wolverines had their largest lead to that point at 59-52.

“I wasn’t real proud of our effort,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “I don’t think we competed defensively.”

A LeVert 3-pointer from the top of the key stretched the Michigan advantage to 10 with about eight minutes to play, and LeVert’s dunk on a fastbreak less than a minute later put the Wolverines up by a dozen.

“We had a lot of energy coming into the second half, and using that energy on the defensive end really helped us in our transition game,” LeVert said.

The Spartans got no closer than nine the rest of the way. Michigan State was hindered throughout the game by its 13 turnovers, while the frugal Wolverines had just three for their lowest total of the season.

“We made ourselves some trouble out there,” Izzo said. “We started missing some shots, we didn’t execute as well, and we were turning it over. But give them credit -- they made some tough shots and we just never recovered.”

Michigan State found its stride in the early stages of the showdown and, with a 3-pointer from Harris, scored seven straight points to take a 9-4 lead about three minutes into the game. When Valentine buried two straight triples around the 13 minute mark, Michigan State was on top 17-8.

The advantage stretched to 22-11 with about 11 minutes left in the half when Payne shook free for a baseline dunk, got fouled, and completed the three-point play.

Michigan got the spurt it needed when sophomore guard Spike Albrecht and LeVert nailed 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, and freshman guard Zak Irvin followed up with a dunk, and a LeVert jump shot gave Michigan 10 straight points and cut the lead to 22-21 with six minutes left in the half.

The Spartans maintained the lead, but Michigan was within two at 36-34 at the half, thanks to LeVert’s triple from the corner in the final second.

NOTES: Michigan entered the showdown with the Spartans with the Big Ten’s top field-goal percentage (47.9), top 3-point field-goal percentage (39.3), and best free-throw percentage (76.5). ... Due to injuries that have impacted the playing time of six different players, Michigan State has used 14 different starting lineups this season. ... Over his previous five games, Michigan sophomore G Caris LeVert has averaged 16.8 points per game to lead the Wolverines, and 5.2 rebounds per outing. ... Michigan State sophomore G Gary Harris came into the game ranked third in the Big Ten in scoring at 17.8 points per game and was leading the Spartans with 48 steals, third best in the Big Ten.