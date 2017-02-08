Walton helps Michigan rout Michigan State

Senior guard Derrick Walton had 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds and sophomore forward Moritz Wagner scored 19 points to lead Michigan to a lopsided 86-57 home victory over rival Michigan State on Tuesday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The first half was the story as Michigan jumped out to a 55-29 lead at intermission after shooting 75 percent from the field and 8 for 11 from 3-point range in the first half. The Wolverines also forced 11 Michigan State turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

Michigan led by as many as 30 points in the second half and was never seriously threatened the rest of the game.

Junior Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman added a season-high 16 points for the Wolverines, who ended up shooting 60.4 percent for the game and 10 for 21 from 3-point range. They are the first team to shoot better than 50 percent against Michigan State this season.

Freshman Miles Bridges scored 15 points to lead Michigan State.

Michigan (15-9, 5-6 Big Ten) not only paid back the Spartans (14-10, 6-5) for a 70-62 Michigan State victory in East Lansing only nine days earlier, but it snapped a five-game losing streak to Michigan State.

The victory was badly needed for a more desperate Michigan team, which was coming off a 70-66 home loss to Ohio State on Saturday and plays six of its final eight Big Ten games on the road.

The first of those comes Sunday at Indiana, which suffered a 90-60 loss to Michigan on Jan. 26.

Michigan State hosts Iowa on Saturday, starting a stretch when the Spartans play four of their next five games at home.