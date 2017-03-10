Minnesota ousts Michigan State, reaches Big Ten semis

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Reggie Lynch had 16 points, four rebounds and five blocks to lead Minnesota to a 63-58 victory over Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals on Friday afternoon at the Verizon Center.

Amir Coffey tossed in 13 points for the fourth-seeded Golden Gophers (24-8), who advanced to a semifinal matchup on Saturday against eighth-seeded Michigan. The Wolverines upset top-seeded Purdue 74-70 in overtime earlier in the day.

Jordan Murphy posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds and Nate Mason also scored 10 points for Minnesota. The Gophers held the Spartans to 32.8 percent shooting (19 of 58).

Freshman forwards Miles Bridges led the Spartans (19-14) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Michigan State's Nick Ward supplied 15 points and 11 rebounds in a game where the lead changed hands 11 times and was tied on nine other occasions.

Dupree McBrayer made back-to-back 3-pointers during an 8-0 Minnesota run, giving his team a 41-33 lead with 12:58 remaining.

Michigan State chipped away and tied it when Matt McQuaid found Bridges for an alley-oop dunk. McQuaid's 3-pointer with 5:39 remaining gave the Spartans a 52-50 edge.

The Gophers responded with an 8-0 spurt, sparked by Murphy and Lynch. Murphy got it started with a tip-in. His steal led to a Lynch dunk, and Lynch tacked on two free throws. Murphy's offensive rebound and dunk made it 58-52 with 2:41 left.

Lourawls Nairn made a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining to pull Michigan State within three. Mason, who shot 2 for 14 from the field, then made two free throws to clinch the victory.