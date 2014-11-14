Preview: Michigan State at Navy

No. 18 Michigan State looks to answer some early-season questions when it hits the road to face Navy in the Veterans Classic on Friday. The Spartans lost three starters from the squad that won the Big Ten Tournament and advanced to the Elite Eight where they fell to eventual NCAA tournament champions Connecticut. Tom Izzo begins his 20th year in charge of Michigan State with the unenviable task of replacing Gary Harris and Adreian Payne, who were both selected in the first round of the 2014 NBA draft.

Senior forward Branden Dawson, who is the team’s leading returning scorer (11.2) and rebounder (8.3), was named to the preseason All-America team by the Sporting News and will be the Spartans’ leader on the court. “I think he is going to have a great year,” Izzo told reporters. “If he has a great year, we’re going to be good and I believe he’ll be a mid-first round pick.” Navy increased its win total for the second straight season and hopes to improve to 2-0 all-time against Michigan State after David Robinson led the Midshipmen to a 91-90 victory on Nov. 29, 1986.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (2013-14: 29-9): Guard Bryn Forbes is eligible to play immediately after transferring from Cleveland State where he averaged 15.6 points per game; he is expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation. The Spartans were picked to finish second in the Big Ten preseason poll by the media despite losing three of their top four scorers from a season ago. Michigan State reeled in the 30th-ranked recruiting class according to Rivals.com with speedy point guard Lourawls ‘Tum Tum’ Nairn headlining the three-man class.

ABOUT NAVY (2013-14: 9-21): Tilman Dunbar led the Midshipmen in scoring with 11.9 points per game off the bench despite missing the final 20 games for violating Academy rules. The Midshipmen return all five starters from a year ago - including seniors Worth Smith and Brandon Venturi, who averaged 11.8 and 11.5 points per game respectively. Navy coach Ed DeChellis is 4-14 all-time against Michigan State during stints at Penn State and East Tennessee State.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State F Denzel Valentine was the only Spartan to appear in every game last season.

2. The Spartans have made 17 straight trips to the NCAA tournament.

3. Navy G Kevin Alter is the shortest Division I basketball player at five-foot-six.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 94, Navy 60