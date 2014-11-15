Michigan State outlasts Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Michigan State won its season opener on Friday night, but the Spartans weren’t wearing too many smiles afterward.

Travis Trice scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the second half as No. 18 Michigan State outlasted the Navy Midshipmen for a tough 64-59 victory in the inaugural Veterans Classic.

The smaller Midshipmen, also in their season opener, pushed Michigan State to the limit. Navy stayed close throughout, cutting the lead to three in the final 30 seconds, but the Spartans held on. They got the win but weren’t terribly thrilled with their performance.

“I just didn’t think we did the things we needed ... to be successful,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “They played like military people. They didn’t give in.”

Trice saved the Spartans on this night. He made eight of 14 from the field -- including five of six three-pointers, coming up with a number of big plays to give Michigan State a lift.

But even the 6-foot senior guard wasn’t ecstatic with his or the team’s overall performance.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the team,” Trice said. “We have to figure out what we are doing wrong. It’s a learning experience, and we are happy to get a win.”

Related Coverage Preview: Michigan State at Navy

The Midshipmen actually outscored Michigan State in the paint (30-26) and off of turnovers (19-10). Navy made just 10 turnovers and simply didn’t give the Spartans anything.

Michigan State shot 47 percent from the field and lost guard Alvin Ellis III early (ankle injury) but couldn’t get any good runs in the second half to put the game away. Izzo and Trice both said they weren’t looking past this game to their match-up with Duke, but repeatedly credited Navy and its hard work.

“Everyone was worried about a blowout, and it almost was -- the wrong team would have been blown out,” Izzo said.

Navy also wore some long faces after the game, as it came so close to a stunning upset after going 9-21 last year.

“We played our hearts out,” said Navy guard Brandon Venturini. “Everyone played as hard as they could. I‘m proud of everyone.”

In the end, though, Trice just made too many plays, especially in the second half when he posted 17 points.

The Spartans appeared in good shape when they scored the first six points of the second half, the last three coming on a Trice 3-pointer that gave them a 42-29 lead. But that’s when Navy began to rally.

The Midshipmen scored 10 straight points and eventually cut the lead to 44-43 on a Jace Hogan layup. Still, Michigan State kept battling back, but Navy did the same, making it 60-57 on two Will Kelly free throws with 1:57 left.

Trice then drove through traffic for a floating layup 10 seconds later before Kelly’s tip with 23.1 seconds left made it 62-59.

But Trice came through again. First, he made one of two free throws for a 63-59 edge with 17.3 seconds remaining. The guard then made another foul shot with 6.7 seconds remaining as Michigan State hung on.

Edward Alade led Navy with 12 points. The Midshipmen also lost forward Worth Smith with a dislocated knee cap -- X-rays will be taken Saturday.

Navy pushed Michigan State hard in the first half, staying close early, taking an 18-14 lead and delighting the home crowd.

But the Spartans slowly came back. They scored 11 in a row to go up 25-18, and Michigan State held on for a 36-29 lead at the break.

The Spartans then had to hold on again in the second half, outlasting a Navy team that simply wouldn’t quit. Izzo enjoyed bringing his team to this new competition to let them see life at the Naval Academy and experience the unique nature of it. So the trip wasn’t a total loss -- even if they earned a shaky victory.

“I think Navy did an unbelievable job, just eating in that mess hall with 4,500 people,” Izzo said. “It was done well. I was impressed with everything except Michigan State, to be honest with you.”

NOTES: The two coaches, Navy’s Ed DeChellis and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, know each other well. They coached against each other 15 times during DeChellis’ days at Penn State. ... Navy senior G Kevin Alter, at 5 feet 6, is going to be the team captain this season. He’s the smallest player in Division I this season, according to the Midshipmen. ... This is the third time in the last four years that Michigan State opens away from home in action that involves military appreciation. The Spartans are going to play at Pearl Harbor in the future. ... The Spartans didn’t get to the free-throw line one time in the first half.