Preview: Michigan State at Nebraska

Nebraska served notice that it was ready to compete in the Big Ten last year with a shocking victory at Michigan State – a signature win that propelled the Cornhuskers into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997-98. The Spartans hope to return the favor this season when they visit Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan State was ranked 10th in the coaches’ poll on Feb. 16 when Nebraska toppled the Spartans in East Lansing, ending a 21-game road losing streak against ranked opponents.

The loss came during a difficult 5-7 stretch for Michigan State, which recovered in time to dominate the Big Ten tournament and make a run to the Elite Eight before bowing out to eventual national champion Connecticut. The Spartans, whose only two conference setbacks this season have come against No. 8 Maryland, will try to keep that mark intact against the league’s second-best scoring defense. The Cornhuskers won for the third time in four outings on Tuesday, surviving an eight-plus minute field-goal drought to end their 52-49 victory over Minnesota, forcing the Gophers to miss three potential game-tying 3-pointers in the last 20 seconds.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (13-6, 4-2 Big Ten): Branden Dawson is averaging 12.7 points and 11.3 rebounds since a two-game absence due to a fractured wrist on Dec. 30 and provided his fourth double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) over that span in Wednesday’s 66-60 home win over Penn State. His three blocks – including two of conference-leading scorer D.J. Newbill in the final three minutes – gave him 101 for his career, allowing him to join Draymond Green and Adreian Payne as the only players in Spartan history with 1,000 career points and 100 career blocks. After knocking down 100 3-pointers over their first 11 games, the Spartans have connected on 40 since.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (11-7, 3-3): The Cornhuskers continue to rely heavily on their defense, which has held eight of its 10 foes below 40 percent shooting, as well as the conference’s second- and seventh-leading scorers in Terran Petteway (18.9) and Shavon Shields (16.4). Petteway is the only player from a power conference to average at least 18.9 points, five rebounds and 2.5 assists and has scored at least 10 points in 29 straight games, the longest such streak since Tyronn Lue posted 36 consecutive double-figure efforts spanning the 1996-97 and 1997-98 seasons. Nebraska is committing only 10 turnovers in league play after averaging 15 in nonconference action.

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska hasn’t allowed an opponent to reach 50 points in any of its last three home games.

2. The Spartans have been outscored 90-30 beyond the arc over their last three contests.

3. The Cornhuskers are holding opponents to 37.8 percent from the field, which is on pace to be the team’s best mark in that category since the 1960-61 season.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 58, Michigan State 54