Nebraska 79, Michigan State 77: Terran Petteway scored a season-high 32 points as the Cornhuskers held off the Spartans to win for the fourth time in five tries.

Shavon Shields added 21 points and seven rebounds for Nebraska (12-7, 4-3 Big Ten), which improved to 24-4 at home since moving into Pinnacle Bank Arena before the start of last season. Tai Webster chipped in with 13 points as the Cornhuskers went 29-of-37 from the foul line to defeat the Spartans for the second consecutive year.

Travis Trice scored 23 of his 27 points in the second half for Michigan State (13-7, 4-3), which fell for the second time in three games despite grabbing 24 offensive boards and winning the battle on the glass 48-26. Branden Dawson matched a career high with 18 rebounds (eight offensive) while Denzel Valentine posted his second double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 boards.

Michigan State survived a fast start from Nebraska and pulled within two on a jumper from Valentine with 7 1/2 minutes left in the first half, but managed only two more field goals before the break, allowing the Cornhuskers to build a 14-point halftime edge behind 28 combined points from Petteway and Shields. Nebraska’s advantage swelled to 17 twice early in the second half before Trice nailed two 3-pointers and scored eight points during a 13-2 surge to rally the Spartans within 47-41.

The Cornhuskers, who gave up 12 second-chance points over the first eight minutes of the second half, got all their points from Petteway and Shields during an 11-2 answer that extended the margin back to 15 with 7 1/2 minutes left. The Spartans trailed by 14 with less than four minutes left before storming back behind 22 combined points from Trice and Valentine to close within two with three seconds left, but Nebraska’s 14-of-18 shooting from the foul line over that same stretch proved to be the difference.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cornhuskers, who announced before the game that starting F David Rivers would miss the next 1-2 weeks with a knee strain, lost F Walter Pitchford less than four minutes into the game when he was charged with a flagrant-2 foul for elbowing Michigan State F Matt Costello. … The Spartans lost for only the fifth time since the 1997-98 season when collecting at least 20 offensive rebounds. … Michigan State’s offensive rebound total was its highest since grabbing 24 against North Carolina on Nov. 11, 2011.