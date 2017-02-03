Bridges guides Michigan State by Nebraska

Freshman guard Miles Bridges scored 16 points, and Michigan State buried Nebraska with a barrage of 3-pointers in a 72-61 Big Ten road win Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

The Spartans (14-9, 6-4 Big Ten) hit seven of their first nine 3-pointers to open the second half, including Lourawls Nairn's trey from the left wing that beat the shot clock and put Michigan State in command, leading 67-50 with six minutes to play.

The Cornhuskers (10-12, 4-6) never challenged down the stretch and lost for the sixth time in their last seven outings.

Senior guard Tai Webster finished with 18 points, and freshman center Jordy Tshimanga added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Cornhuskers, who shot 37.7 percent.

The Spartans hit 11 3-pointers in the game, shooting 64.7 percent from beyond the arc. Nebraska hit only four 3-pointers and couldn't take advantage of a big edge at the foul line.

The Cornhuskers outscored Michigan State 17-3 at the foul line.

Michigan State controlled the first half, behind 11 points from Bridges, and went into the locker room with a 32-26 lead.

The Spartans extended the lead early in the second half with Alvin Ellis and Cassius Winston knocking down 3-pointers to put Michigan State up 50-38 with 13:30 left.

Michigan State got a big lift off its bench with Ellis, Winston and Nick Ward each finishing in double figures. The Spartans' bench outscored Nebraska's reserves 31-9.

Michigan State has bounced back from a three-game losing streak with back-to-back wins and now travels to Michigan on Tuesday. Nebraska will try to bounce back at Iowa on Sunday.