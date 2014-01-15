Preview: Michigan State at Northwestern

Michigan State is off to a 4-0 start in Big Ten play but it hasn’t been easy, with a pair of overtime wins at home in the last two games keeping the fourth-ranked Spartans undefeated. They will put that record on the line again Wednesday at Northwestern. The Wildcats ended a four-game losing streak with an impressive defensive effort against Illinois on Sunday and will need to figure out a way to slow Gary Harris, Adreian Payne and company.

Northwestern allowed an average of 81 points in its first three Big Ten games, culminating in a 93-67 drubbing at Iowa on Thursday, but held the Illini to 28.1 percent from the floor in a 49-43 triumph Sunday. Michigan State ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring offense and put up at least 72 points in each of its first four conference games. The Spartans have four players averaging double figures including Payne (16.2 points), who missed the 87-75 overtime triumph against Minnesota on Saturday with a sprained right foot and is questionable for Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (15-1, 4-0 Big Ten): The Spartans have won eight straight overall and have yet to lose on the road, where they will play their next two games. Payne came through a series of tests without any problems but is still experiencing swelling. “There’s no stress fracture,” coach Tom Izzo told reporters. “We did MRI’s, we did x-rays, we are going to do a few more things.” Izzo also expressed concern over forward Branden Dawson, who went for six points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes against the Golden Gophers. “There’s something wrong with Branden, there’s no question about it,” Izzo said. “There’s something bothering him, he hasn’t been that way in a month.”

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (8-9, 1-3): The Wildcats are one of the lowest-scoring teams in all of Division I at an average of 63.7 points and were crushed by an average of 25.3 points in their first three Big Ten contests. Northwestern lacks the size on the interior to take advantage of the issues Michigan State faces with Payne and Dawson, as swingman Drew Crawford leads the team in rebounding at an average of seven and the Wildcats do their best work offensively with Crawford, JerShon Cobb and Drew Sobolewski around the perimeter. Sobolewski missed the Illinois win with concussion symptoms and is questionable for Wednesday.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State leads the Big Ten in 3-point percentage (40) led by Keith Appling (48.3 percent).

2. The Spartans beat the Wildcats at home 71-61 last season but lost at Northwestern in 2012.

3. Harris scored 19 points against Minnesota but was just 1-of-8 from beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 84, Northwestern 62