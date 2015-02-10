Preview: Michigan State at Northwestern

Michigan State looks to beat Northwestern for the sixth consecutive time when it travels to Evanston on Tuesday. Four of the Spartans’ last five victories in the series have come by double digits and they hope the trend continues as they try to bounce back from a disappointing 59-54 loss to Illinois on Saturday. Michigan State is 4-4 in its last eight Big Ten road games and its 17-year NCAA Tournament streak could be in danger as it prepares for a stretch with three of its next four away from home.

Northwestern has lost nine straight games following a 65-50 setback to No. 4 Wisconsin on Saturday. The Wildcats have struggled mightily on the offensive end as they have been held to 60 or fewer points in each of their last three games while failing to shoot 50 percent in 10 of their last 11 outings. Northwestern has dropped 14 of its last 16 conference games and hopes to beat Michigan State for the first time since Jan. 14, 2012, after falling short in an 84-77 overtime loss earlier this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (15-8, 6-4 Big Ten): Denzel Valentine recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals, but was 4-of-9 from the free-throw line in the loss to the Fighting Illini. “It’s now-or-never time if we want to make the tournament,” Valentine told reporters. “If we just fix some mistakes that we need to, I think we’ll be fine.” Freshman forward Javon Bess missed the Illinois game after he re-injured his right foot that he broke in late October and is out indefinitely.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (10-13, 1-9): Center Alex Olah scored a team-high 15 points in the loss to the Badgers and is 12-for-21 from the field over his last two outings. “We just have to stay together and find a way to win,” Olah told reporters. “We’ve had a tough stretch where we’ve lost nine straight games and it’s really tough.” Freshman Bryant McIntosh added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting versus Wisconsin to finish in double figures for the 12th time this season.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is 31-4 against Northwestern.

2. The Spartans have won 21 of the last 23 meetings.

3. The Wildcats have lost nine straight Big Ten games at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 68, Northwestern 67