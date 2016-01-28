Preview: Michigan State at Northwestern

No. 11 Michigan State snapped out of a funk and aims to move above .500 in Big Ten play when it visits Northwestern on Thursday. The Spartans experienced a three-game slide but broke out of it in style with a 74-65 victory over then-No. 5 Maryland on Saturday.

Michigan State lost two one-point outings during its slide and averting a four-game skid was crucial to the team’s psyche. “We were in a little bit of a slump in the last few games,” freshman forward Kenny Goins said in a press conference. “Every team has to go through it during the course of the season but we got ours out of the way.” The Spartans are in a three-way tie for seventh place - an odd place for a Tom Izzo-coach team to be with February right around the corner. The Wildcats reside in 10th place and have lost three straight games, the latest being an 89-57 drubbing at the hands of Indiana.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (17-4, 4-4 Big Ten): Senior guard Bryn Forbes was buried in a three-game shooting slump (5-of-22) and seemed to regain his stroke by scoring 25 points in the victory over Maryland. “We had to get him going,” Izzo said in a press conference. “The last few games he’s really struggled and yet every shot he took was good. I‘m happy for him too. There’s no one that works harder at it.” Forbes (13.6) ranks second on the squad in scoring behind standout senior guard Denzel Valentine, who averages 18.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (15-6, 3-5): The Wildcats are mired in their worst slump of the season and coach Chris Collins is trying to stem the tide. “That’s the Big Ten for you. It’s an 18-game journey,” Collins said in a press conference. “There are going to be ebbs and flows and there might be a lose three in a row or maybe a winning stretch with four or five. It’s a long journey of a season and this is definitely a tough stretch.” Sophomore guard Bryant McIntosh leads the team with averages of 15.1 points and seven assists while senior guard Tre Demps is second with a 14.1 scoring average.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State has won 49 of the past 53 meetings.

2. McIntosh had 148 assists this season and needs 10 to break the school’s single season mark set by Tim Doyle (2006-07).

3. Spartans sophomore G Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn Jr. (foot) is expected to miss his fourth consecutive game.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 64, Northwestern 57