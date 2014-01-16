(Updated: CORRECTS Dawson rebounds second sentence, second graph CORRECTS Northwestern FG% second sentence, third graph)

No. 4 Michigan State 54, Northwestern 40: Gary Harris collected 14 points, six rebounds and four steals as the visiting Spartans pulled away from the Wildcats to stay undefeated in Big Ten play.

Keith Appling added 11 points and four assists for Michigan State (16-1, 5-0 Big Ten), which played its second straight game without forward Adreian Payne due to a sprained right foot. Branden Dawson led the team with 11 rebounds off the bench as the Spartans missed Payne’s presence on the glass.

Tre Demps scored 12 points in a reserve role to lead Northwestern (8-10, 1-4). Leading scorer Drew Crawford was held to six points on 1-of-8 shooting as the Wildcats struggled to 28.3 percent from the field.

Michigan State scored the final four points of the first half to take a 26-22 lead into the break and maintained a slim advantage throughout the early part of the second. Northwestern went 12 1/2 minutes through the middle of the period without anyone but Demps managing to find a bucket.

Appling’s free throws made it 50-37 with just under five minutes left before Crawford knocked down a pair of free throws to end Demps’ reign as the Wildcats’ only scorer. Crawford’s turnover with just over three minutes left led to Dawson’s layup at the other end and the Spartans cruised to the finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northwestern G Dave Sobolewski (concussion symptoms) missed his second straight game. … The Wildcats allowed their first three Big Ten opponents an average of 81 points but have held the last two (Illinois and Michigan State) to 48.5. … The Spartans went 2-of-16 from 3-point range, including Harris’ 0-of-6 effort.