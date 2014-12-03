Preview: Michigan State at Notre Dame

Michigan State continues its daunting early-season schedule with a visit to Notre Dame on Wednesday as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The 18th-ranked Spartans, who have played only two home games, and Notre Dame will renew a rivalry that has been dormant since 1979, when a sophomore point guard named Magic Johnson was guiding Michigan State to the NCAA championship. The Spartans had a four-game win streak snapped by then-No. 12 Kansas in Sunday’s championship game of the Orlando Classic.

Unlike Michigan State, the Fighting Irish have feasted on a steady diet of home games against overmatched opponents. Notre Dame rebounded from its only loss - a one-point decision to Providence at a neutral site - with shellackings of Grambling State (81-54) and Chicago State (90-42) and will play seven of its next eight games at home. This will be a matchup of contrasting styles, with the Fighting Irish’s high-powered offense (86.3 points) facing a Spartans club yielding 55.6 points over its last five games.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (5-2): The Spartans have long been known for their rugged style under coach Tom Izzo, but they are receiving stellar play from guards Travis Trice and Denzel Valentine, who combine for 30.8 points per game and made the all-tournament team in Orlando. Trice struggled with his shot against Kansas (3-of-14) but has been superb in running the team, handing out 41 assists while committing nine turnovers. Valentine put together his three highest-scoring games of the season in Orlando, averaging 19.3 points while nailing 14-of-23 3-point attempts.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (6-1): The Fighting Irish lead the nation in shooting at 58 percent and have four players averaging in double figures, led by guard Jerian Grant (18.4) and 6-10 forward Zach Auguste (15.3). Despite four starters shooting better than 50 percent and burying 26 3-pointers in the past two games, Notre Dame’s biggest improvement has come on defense, as it’s tied for 39th nationally in steals (8.7) and limits opponents to 37.5 percent shooting - down from 45 percent last season. “We worked really hard on defense all offseason,” sophomore guard Demetrius Jackson said. “It’s really paying off for us.”

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State is 6-8 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

2. Notre Dame captain Pat Connaughton needs five rebounds to reach 600 for his career.

3. Spartans F Branden Dawson scored a total of 16 points in three games at Orlando while battling the flu.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 68, Notre Dame 66