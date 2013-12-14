Preview: Michigan State at Oakland

Fifth-ranked Michigan State has been forced to dwell on a 14-point home loss for 10 days but finally gets the chance to create a more positive memory when it faces in-state opponent Oakland on Saturday at the Palace of Auburn Hills. The Spartans gave up their top spot in the rankings after a 79-65 loss to North Carolina, a game that revealed a potential weakness in the post as they were outscored 44-28 in the paint. Oakland has lost 25 consecutive games against Big Ten opponents, including a 81-54 drubbing at Indiana on Tuesday.

While the Spartans had a long layoff, they didn’t have much time to work on correcting their mistakes against the Tar Heels because of exams. They have two games to prepare for another tough non-conference test at Texas next Saturday. “I can guarantee you this, I sure as hell ain’t worried about Texas,” coach Tom Izzo told reporters after the North Carolina game. “I‘m worried about Michigan State. We didn’t do the things that championship-caliber teams need to do in big games, and that is so disappointing.” Michigan State has won all 11 meetings between the in-state foes.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (7-1): Despite the down time, the Spartans are a bit banged-up with guard Gary Harris (sprained foot) listed as questionable and guard Keith Appling (wrist) and center Adreian Payne (foot) considered probable. That trio represents the team’s top three scorers, as Harris (17.6 points) leads the way followed by Appling (16.4 points, 5.3 assists) and Payne (15.9 points, 7.8 rebounds). When those three are healthy, Michigan State doesn’t have any trouble scoring, but it needs to be better at the defensive end than it was in allowing North Carolina to shoot 51.7 percent in the second half.

ABOUT OAKLAND (2-8): The Golden Grizzlies have played the toughest schedule in the nation according to the Sagarin ratings, and are facing their fourth ranked opponent of the season while looking to improve on their all-time 2-33 mark against Top 25 teams. Although they haven’t pulled off a major upset yet this season, they’re a dangerous team because of an outstanding backcourt duo of Travis Bader (20.1 points) and Duke Mondy (11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, NCAA-best 4.6 steals). Bader (397) is 12th all-time in 3-pointers made and needs four to match Radford’s Doug Day for 10th place; he had made a 3-pointer in 62 straight games before going 0-for-10 against Indiana.

TIP-INS

1. The Spartans lead the nation in assists (20.8 per game) and rank second in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.93).

2. Michigan State F Matt Costello, who has started six games and averages 3.4 points and 3.5 rebounds, is expected to miss at least two weeks with mononucleosis.

3. Oakland has been outrebounded in nine of 10 games, including an average margin of 14.1 in its eight losses.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 81, Oakland 69