Preview: Michigan State vs. Oakland

Fifteen years ago, Michigan State opened its season with a victory over Oakland en route to the best start in school history. The 2015-16 Spartans will attempt to break the mark of that team without its star player when the top-ranked team in the country tries to remain perfect for the season and in their series against the Golden Grizzlies.

Michigan State guard Denzel Valentine (18.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists) will be out 2-3 weeks after suffering a knee injury during practice Sunday. The Spartans rolled to a 36-point win over Oakland at the start of the 2000-01 season - the first of 12 consecutive victories that year before suffering a loss at Indiana. This year’s team matched that start Saturday, downing Northeastern 78-58 after trailing early in their first true road game of the season. Oakland, which has won four in a row and six of its last seven, picked up its first road victory over a power-conference opponent in five years over the weekend with Saturday’s 97-83 decision at Washington.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (12-0): Forward Gavin Schilling - given a 40 percent chance to play on Saturday after missing the first 11 games of the season with a torn ligament in his toe - sparked a 17-4 first-half run with a dunk after the Spartans fell behind 15-10 just over nine minutes into the game. “He was huge … I think he came in with a tremendous amount of energy and gave us a little spark off the bench,” Valentine told MLive.com about the 6-9 junior, who finished with four points and three rebounds in 11 minutes. Lourawls Nairn Jr. provided a spark of his own in the win with 11 points after totaling 12 over his previous six contests.

ABOUT OAKLAND (7-3): Kahlil Felder, who ranks second in Division I in scoring (25.9 points) and first in assists (8.9), erupted for 25 of his career-high 38 points in the first half versus Washington and has scored at least 20 points in 12 straight games. Backcourt mate Martez Walker - a transfer from Texas - added 18 points in his season debut while fellow sophomore Jalen Hayes (12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds) posted his third consecutive double-double with 16 points and a career-high 17 boards. Hayes’ big night was due in part to the early departure of Percy Gibson (15.1, 8.2), who was limited to eight points and three boards in 15 minutes before fouling out on Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State is 13-0 all-time against Oakland - its most wins without a loss against any opponent.

2. Golden Grizzlies reserve G Max Hooper has attempted 88 shots on the season, all of them 3-pointers.

3. Valentine, who is the only player in the country averaging at least 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, is eight assists shy of tying Earvin Johnson (491) for eighth place on the school’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 76, Oakland 72