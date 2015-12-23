No. 1 Michigan State 99, Oakland 93 (OT)

Senior shooting guard Bryn Forbes scored a career-high 32 points and top-ranked Michigan State rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat in-state rival Oakland 99-93 in overtime on Tuesday at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

Junior point guard Eron Harris supplied 27 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (13-0), who clinched the best start in school history.

Michigan State was playing its first game without National Player of the Year candidate Denzel Valentine. The senior combo guard underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Monday and will miss two to three weeks.

Junior point guard Kahlil Felder, who entered the game second in Division I in scoring and first in assists, had 37 points and nine assists for the Golden Grizzlies (7-4) before fouling out in the final minute of overtime.

The Spartans took the lead for good with 59 seconds remaining in overtime on freshman forward Deyonta Davis’ layup. After Felder fouled out on a offensive foul, Forbes made a clinching 3-pointer.

A Forbes 3-pointer gave the Spartans a 63-61 lead with 9:21 remaining during a 25-8 run. They stretched the advantage to six but the Grizzlies hung around and finally tied it at 83 on Felder’s free throws with five seconds left in regulation.

Felder had 21 points and seven assists by halftime to give Oakland a 50-37 lead.