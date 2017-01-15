Ohio State tops Michigan State for first Big Ten win

Ohio State picked up its first Big Ten win after starting 0-4, making 10 3-pointers on Sunday in a 72-67 victory over Michigan State at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes (11-7, 1-4), who were winless in conference play after four games for the first time in 18 years, entered the game 13th in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting. The 10 3-pointers were the most they had made in a game since November.

Ohio State's Kam Williams sank one of two free throws with 20 seconds left to seal the outcome. The miss was just Williams' second of the year.

A 10-0 run gave the Buckeyes a 66-58 lead with 5 1/2 minutes to go and they never trailed again.

JaQuan Lyle was 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and led Ohio State with 22 points. Marc Loving and Jae'Sean Tate scored 12 points each, center Trevor Thompson had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Williams added 10 points for the Buckeyes.

Freshman Miles Bridges topped Michigan State (12-7, 4-2) with 24 points and nine rebounds. Bridges was 9 of 12 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, but also committed six turnovers.

The Spartans turned it over 15 times to the Buckeyes' 11.

Lyle made a 3-pointer and Loving added two to key an 11-0 first-half run and Ohio State, which had trailed by eight early, led 27-20 with 7:37 left before halftime.

Michigan State's only offensive rebound of the first half led to a Joshua Langford 3-pointer as time expired in the opening half, cutting Ohio State's lead to 36-33 at the break.

Langford's basket was Michigan State's only field goal during the last six minutes of the first half. The Spartans were just 6 of 19 from the floor after a 6-of-6 start gave them a 15-7 lead.

Lyle made 3 of 4 from beyond the arc in the first half and led Ohio State with 11 points at intermission.

Ohio State, which had lost five straight games to Michigan State, plays at Nebraska on Wednesday. Michigan State's next game is Saturday at Indiana.