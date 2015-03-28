Izzo’s Spartans do it again, upset Oklahoma

SYRACUSE, NY -- Denzel Valentine snapped out of his first-half funk and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo got his wish.

“I get to work another day,” Izzo said after his No. 7 seeded Spartans defeated the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners 62-58 at the Carrier Dome to earn a trip to the school’s second straight Elite Eight appearance on Sunday against Louisville. “I can’t tell you how excited that makes me.”

The win certainly excited Valentine, who scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half after being limited to just two field goals on nine attempts in the first 20 minutes.

“It’s funny, just talking to Travis (Trice), the first half felt like it was my first time playing basketball,” Valentine said. “I just kind of snapped out of it. I said ‘We’re in the Sweet 16 and we have a chance to go to the Final Four.’ I just smacked the ground and woke up.”

Valentine woke up the rest of his teammates as well. The Spartans trailed by four at halftime, somewhat of a feat according to Izzo, going to his third Elite Eight in the last six years.

“I was honestly so happy we were only down by four at halftime,” said Izzo. “They got challenged at halftime. It was an interesting locker room and they needed to be challenged. What I liked is that they started to challenge each other.”

Izzo’s team has gone through disastrous endings of games at the foul line during the season, but Trice, who led the Spartans with a game-high 24 points, and Valentine hit six straight foul shots down the stretch to preserve the win for the Spartans (26-11).

“We just got to realize that we’re good free throw shooters,” said Valentine, an 83 percent shooter from the line. “The team’s going to go by us, so if we’re missing free throws, the rest of the guys are going to miss free throws. So we have to knock them down.”

While the Spartans didn’t revert to its poor shooting from the line, Izzo felt his team regressed in the first half to a style of play that had them on the cusp of missing the NCAA Tournament just a month ago.

“We started believing about 14 games ago that we had to change our approach. We were a soft team,” Izzo said. “The first half, either they were monsters or we reverted back.”

Oklahoma (24-11) had something to do with that.

“I‘m proud of our guys,” said Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger. “They gave a good fight tonight. Give credit to Michigan State for doing things better down the stretch than we did. Trice, Valentine and (Branden) Dawson, they’re really good players and they’re playing with a lot of confidence. They made some shots in the second half that were critical to the ballgame. I‘m not sure if they changed anything (in the second half). They were a little more aggressive and did a good job on Buddy (Hield) and battled TaShawn (Thomas) inside.”

Hield and Thomas agreed with their coach’s assessment.

“They stepped up a lot,” said Hield, who finished with a team-high 21 points.

“The last 30 minutes I‘m guessing Coach Izzo got on them to step up the defense,” said Thomas, who chipped in with 16.

And now Izzo’s defenders can set their sights on Lousiville, the third time Izzo and Louisville coach Rick Pitino will face each other in the NCAA Tournament.

NOTES: The Spartans and Sooners had met once before in the NCAA Tournament, in the 1999 Sweet 16. ... Michigan State held an overall record of 6-3 against the Sooners after Friday. ... Michigan State held its first two NCAA Tournament opponents, Georgia and Virginia, to a 32 percent field-goal shooting, including 19 percent from the 3-point stripe. ... Spartans coach Tom Izzo ranks sixth among active coaches in NCAA Tournament winning percentage. ... The Sweet 16 appearance was Oklahoma’s first since 2009 when the Sooners advanced to the round of eight. ... Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger is the first in Division 1 history to lead five different programs to at least one NCAA Tournament win. ... Oklahoma is one of just six teams nationally -- the only one among the Power Five conferences -- that started the same five players in every game.