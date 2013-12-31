Preview: Michigan State at Penn State

Fourth-ranked Michigan State begins pursuit of the Big Ten title when it opens conference play by visiting Penn State on Tuesday. The Spartans have won four consecutive games since their lone loss of the campaign to North Carolina by tightening up their defense and relying on rebounding. Michigan State, which defeated New Orleans 101-48 last Saturday, is giving up an average of 59.3 points during the stretch and owns a plus-12.3 advantage on the boards.

The Nittany Lions posted their best nonconference mark since 2008-09 and have scored 80 or more points seven times while being led by the potent backcourt duo of D.J. Newbill (18.9) and Tim Frazier (18.2). Newbill had a 27-point outing against the Spartans last season while Frazier is also one of the top playmakers in the country and averages 7.5 assists. Michigan State has played just one true road game – an impressive 92-78 win at Texas on Dec. 21.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (11-1): Guard Keith Appling bounced back with a 27-point, eight-assist outing against New Orleans after averaging six points on 4-of-19 shooting over the previous two games. Coach Tom Izzo challenged the senior leader after a poor performance against Texas and the player averaging a team-best five assists deciphered the message. “I think the game has slowed down and I think he’s looked at the game more of who can I get the ball to and it just kind of opened everything else,” Izzo said of Appling, whose 15.9 scoring average is third on the squad behind center Adreian Payne (18) and guard Gary Harris (17.9).

ABOUT PENN STATE (9-4): Junior guard John Johnson suits up for the second time and he was impressive in his debut when he scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting in a victory over Mount St. Mary’s. The midsemester transfer from Pittsburgh gives the Nittany Lions a third potent scoring option and makes the club harder to guard. “Not 20, but I expected double figures as he’s been doing it for a year now (in practices),” coach Patrick Chambers said of Johnson’s solid first game. “I expected a good output and it wasn’t just his offense, I thought he did some good things defensively.”

TIP-INS

1. The Spartans have dominated the series with 31 wins in 38 meetings.

2. Michigan State F Branden Dawson (shin) will be back in the starting lineup after missing the New Orleans game and C Matt Costello (mononucleosis) could return after a four-game absence.

3. Frazier is third in school history with 556 career assists and is 18 behind second-place Dan Earl, who completed his Penn State career in 1999.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 75, Penn State 70