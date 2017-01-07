Preview: Michigan State at Penn State

Michigan State will look to make it four in a row to start conference play when it travels to Philadelphia to take on Penn State in a Big Ten matchup at the Palestra. The Spartans sit tied atop the conference standings with their perfect 3-0 mark while the Nittany Lions are coming off a tough three-point loss at Michigan on Wednesday.

Coach Tom Izzo’s Michigan State squad is getting healthier, with leading scorer and rebounder Miles Bridges (15.4 points, 8.4 boards) returning in the team’s last outing, albeit in a reserve role. Three other freshmen start for Izzo, led by center Nick Ward, who is averaging 16 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in Big Ten play. Penn State can score with the best of them, averaging 74 points and boasting four players scoring in double figures. Shep Garner leads the team with 13.1 points a game, though he has come off the bench in the team’s last two contests and is averaging 6.7 in conference play.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (11-5, 3-0 Big Ten): The return of Bridges would seem to mean fewer offensive opportunities for other players like senior Eron Harris, but Izzo sees the freshman’s re-insertion into the team’s rotation as a good thing for all. Harris, for one, seems to struggle when put into a lead role – scoring a total of nine points in wins over Minnesota and Northwestern – but as a complementary player, he appears more relaxed. It’s not a coincidence that Bridges’ return to the lineup against Rutgers came in the same contest that Harris had his Big Ten career high with 24 points, hitting 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

ABOUT PENN STATE (9-7, 1-2): Garner’s role as captain and leading scorer for the Nittany Lions has been steady through much of the season but, while dealing with flu-like symptoms, he was held out of the starting lineup against Rutgers two games ago and was scoreless in 24 minutes of action. Garner also came off the bench against Michigan, but this time he played 32 minutes and hit 4-of-6 from 3-point range on the way to 12 points. Being a strong leader, Garner hasn’t complained about coming off the bench and he's expected to find his way back into the starting five soon.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State is recording an assist on 71.6 percent of its field goals this season, the best percentage in the nation.

2. Penn State has a solid freshman class as well, with F Lamar Stevens leading the way over the last five games with 13 points per game and three first-year players among the team's top five scorers.

3. This is the first Big Ten game to be played in Philadelphia and will count as a neutral-site game for both teams, even though it was originally supposed to be a Penn State home contest.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 78, Penn State 65