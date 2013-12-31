No. 4 Michigan State 79, Penn State 63: Branden Dawson had 20 points and nine rebounds and the visiting Spartans dominated the second half en route to defeating the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Keith Appling scored 14 points, Gary Harris added 13 and Travis Trice had 12 for Michigan State (12-1). The Spartans outscored Penn State 32-8 over the first 13-plus minutes of the second half to overcome a seven-point halftime deficit and record their fifth consecutive victory.

Brandon Taylor scored 18 points and D.J. Newbill added 17 for Penn State (9-5), which has lost four of its last seven games. Tim Frazier had five assists and three steals but scored only seven points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Michigan State trailed by 11 late in the first half and trailed 47-40 at the break before Harris scored eight points in a 10-0 run to start the second half to boost the Spartans into the lead. Frazier hit a 3-pointer to get Penn State back to a tie at 52 before Michigan State used a 20-3 burst to open up a 17-point advantage with 7 1/2 minutes to play.

The Nittany Lions played well early in the contest and back-to-back 3-pointers by Taylor gave them a 25-14 lead. After Michigan State briefly went ahead, Penn State went on a 15-2 run to take a 42-31 lead before the tide turned.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Spartans C Adreian Payne had 10 rebounds to help Michigan State post a 45-26 edge on the boards. … After Newbill’s basket with 12:10 remaining, Penn State didn’t make another field goal for more than 7 1/2 minutes. … Michigan State coach Tom Izzo notched his 210th Big Ten victory, which ties for fifth all-time with Indiana’s Branch McCracken.