Preview: Michigan State vs. Providence

Two of the top players in the nation, Denzel Valentine of Michigan State and Kris Dunn of Providence, will go head-to-head Sunday night when the No. 4 Spartans and Friars meet in the championship game of the Wooden Legacy at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Valentine, a 6-5 sophomore guard, has posted two triple-doubles this season, including the first-ever at this tournament, while Dunn, a 6-4 junior guard, has just missed on a couple occasions.

Valentine comes in averaging 20.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists. Following his tournament-opening triple-double against Boston College, he followed up by shooting 8-for-15 from 3-point range in Friday’s semifinal win against Boise State to finish with a career-high 32 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists. Dunn’s numbers aren’t as eye-popping but certainly exceptional at 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 4.3 steals, the last area the only one he owns the edge on Valentine. Dunn accumulated 19 points, eight assists, one rebound and two steals in a 69-65 upset of No. 10 Arizona on Friday, a win that will likely prop the unbeaten Friars into the top 25 next week, regardless of how they perform against Michigan State.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (6-0): The Spartans avoided the other ranked team in this tournament, Arizona, but they’ve definitely been tested this season by one of the nation’s best, beating then-No. 5 Kansas by six points on Nov. 17 thanks to Valentine’s first career triple-double. That win shot Michigan State up from No. 13 in the coaches’ poll to its current spot at No. 4, and slipped the Jayhawks to No. 7. If there’s one area of his game that Valentine can slack off on, it’s rebounding, as 6-9 forward Matt Costello and 6-10 reserve forward Deyonta Davis are very helpful in that department.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (6-0): What the Friars have that Michigan State doesn’t is a legitimate second scoring option in Ben Bentil. The 6-9 sophomore forward has had a tremendous showing at this event, scoring a career-high 24 points in the first-round win against a gritty Evansville team and coming back with 21 against Arizona. Bentil is also a capable rebounder who averages 7.2 a game, and can also shoot from the perimeter, evident by his 4-for-10 effort from 3-point range in this tournament.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State comes into the game leading the nation in assists at 24.7 a game, nearly three more than the next team, and has assisted on 148 of 184 field goals this season.

2. Michigan State G Bryn Forbes did not make a 3-pointer against Boise State, only the 12th time in 109 career games that he’s gone without one.

3. Providence was 1-5 against top 25 teams last season, but can improve to 2-0 this fall with a win against the Spartans.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 75, Providence 70