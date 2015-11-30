No. 3 Michigan State 77, Providence 64

Senior shooting guard Bryn Forbes scored a season-high 18 points and No. 3 Michigan State scored 11 unanswered points during a crucial second-half stretch to down Providence 77-64 in the Wooden Legacy championship game on Sunday night at Honda Center.

Michigan State senior guard and tournament MVP Denzel Valentine, who entered the game averaging 20.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists, contributed 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Freshman forward Deyonta Davis supplied 12 points and seven rebounds and junior guard Eron Harris added 12 points for the Spartans (7-0).

Senior point guard Kris Dunn’s 21 points, five rebounds and six assists led the Friars (6-1). Sophomore center Ben Bentil had 20 points and seven rebounds.

Providence scored seven unanswered points, including a three-point play from Bentil, to take a 45-39 lead. But when Dunn went to the bench with his fourth foul with 8:07 remaining and his club leading 54-51, the momentum shifted.

The Spartans outscored the Friars 8-3 with Dunn off the floor, including a pair of Davis baskets. Freshman shooting guard Matt McQuaid’s 3-pointer gave Michigan State a five-point lead and Harris scored in the lane to complete the run.

The Friars never got closer than four the rest of the game.

Valentine picked up his second foul with 14:50 left in the first half, limiting his playing time. Michigan State still managed to lead 34-32 at halftime.