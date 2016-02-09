Preview: Michigan State at Purdue

Michigan State has suddenly become a torrid 3-point shooting team and the long-range marksmanship has the ninth-ranked Spartans seeking their fifth consecutive victory when they visit No. 16 Purdue in Tuesday’s Big Ten contest. Michigan State has knocked down 47 3-pointers and is shooting 58.8 percent from behind the arc over the past three games in a metamorphosis that coach Tom Izzo has mixed feelings about.

The Spartans were averaging 7.7 3-pointers before the recent uptick led by senior guard Bryn Forbes, who has made 17-of-23 over the past three games. “I worry a little bit about becoming a 3-point shooting team,” Izzo told reporters. “I don’t want that. I want to be able to be able to shoot 3s, but we’ve got to be a balanced team - get it inside, get it outside.” Purdue has won five of its past seven games and is tied with the Spartans and Michigan for fourth place in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers were just 3-of-25 from 3-point range in their last game, a 72-61 road loss to Maryland.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (20-4, 7-4 Big Ten): Forbes is averaging 20.3 points over the past four games and knocked down eight 3-pointers in Saturday’s 89-73 road win over Michigan - the most made 3s by a Spartans’ player since Chris Hill drained a school-record 10 against Syracuse on Feb. 23, 2003. Forbes ranks second on the team in scoring (14.3) behind senior guard Denzel Valentine, who leads the squad in scoring (18.6, second in the Big Ten) and assists (6.7, first) and ranks second in rebounding (7.9, fifth) behind senior power forward Matt Costello (9.8 points, 8.3 rebounds). Michigan State has won its past three games by an average of 27 points, beginning with back-to-back 30-point wins over Northwestern and Rutgers.

ABOUT PURDUE (19-5, 7-4): Senior center A.J. Hammons has been superb and has posted back-to-back double-doubles while making 23-of-33 shots. The 7-foot Hammons is shooting a team-best 60 percent from the field and also leads the Boilermakers in scoring (14.5) and blocked shots (53) and ranks second in rebounding behind freshman forward Caleb Swanigan (9.8 points, nine rebounds per game). “The key for him is just keeping his focus and playing hard, no matter how the game is called and no matter if he’s making shots or not,” Purdue coach Matt Painter told reporters of Hammons. “... He has good instincts, and when he just plays the game and allows his instincts to take over and be simple, he’s really productive.”

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State has won the past seven meetings.

2. The Boilermakers are 13-1 at home with the lone defeat coming against first-place Iowa.

3. Costello is fourth in Spartans’ history with 133 blocked shots, nine behind first-place Branden Dawson (142 from 2011-15).

PREDICTION: Michigan State 74, Purdue 71