Preview: Michigan State at Rutgers

Michigan State doesn’t appear to be in jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament, although its recent inability to play through adversity has coach Tom Izzo a bit concerned. The Spartans hope to snap a two-game road losing streak Thursday when they visit Rutgers in a game pushed back two days due to the blizzard in the Northeast. Despite generating 24 second-chance points off 24 offensive rebounds, Michigan State trailed by as much as 17 on Saturday before coming up short in a 79-77 loss at Nebraska.

“What really has been frustrating is we have practiced good … felt good about our mindset our guys had. As soon as a couple things go wrong for a couple of these guys, they look very unconfident,” said Izzo, whose team fell behind by 14 at the break on Saturday thanks in part to 11 first-half turnovers. Very little has felt good recently for the Scarlet Knights, who have dropped four straight since upsetting a shorthanded Wisconsin team at home on Jan. 11. The low point of the losing streak came in Saturday’s 79-51 defeat at Penn State, which was the lone Big Ten team without a conference victory.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (13-7, 4-3 Big Ten): The Spartans boosted their league-best rebounding margin to plus-8.4 after hammering the Cornhuskers on the boards 48-26, but a 15-for-25 effort for the Big Ten’s worst foul-shooting team substantially negated that advantage. Branden Dawson (10.1 rebounds) has been a force on the glass since returning from a two-game absence due to a fractured wrist on Dec. 30, averaging 12.3 boards over that span after matching a career high with 18 on Saturday. Travis Trice (14.3 points) appears to be coming into his own in his final season as a Spartan, scoring 25 or more points three times since conference play started.

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-11, 2-6): The Scarlet Knights own the worst scoring offense in the Big Ten (59.3 points) and have failed to top 51 points five times in conference play despite the contributions of Myles Mack (14.4 points) and Kadeem Jack (13.1). Mack was held to eight points Saturday after averaging 20.3 over his previous four contests, but it was still enough to move into sole possession of 10th place on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,530. The Scarlet Knights played Saturday without leading rebounder Junior Etou, who did not make the trip to Penn State for what coach Eddie Jordan said was a failure to ”live up to team expectations”.

TIP-INS

1. The schools’ only other meeting came on Dec. 19, 1970, when Michigan State defeated Rutgers at the Lobo Classic in Albuquerque, N.M.

2. The Scarlet Knights have been outscored in each of their last seven games in points off turnovers (120-57).

3. The Spartans’ 63 percent conversion rate from the foul line is on pace to be the lowest mark in Izzo’s 20 years at the helm.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 64, Rutgers 52