Michigan State at Rutgers, ppd.: Tuesday’s scheduled meeting between Michigan State and Rutgers was postponed due to the onset of a blizzard, which is expected to bring some two feet of snow to areas of the Northeast.

Details about a makeup date have yet to be released and the schools do not have matching byes, according to The Detroit Free Press, which speculated the most likely contingency plan will be to play the game later in the week.

The Spartans, who are 4-3 in the Big Ten and two games behind first-place Wisconsin, are coming off a 79-77 loss at Nebraska on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights are 2-6 in league play and have dropped four in a row after suffering their most lopsided defeat of the season on Saturday - a 79-51 setback at Penn State.