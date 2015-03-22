Preview: Michigan State vs. Virginia

Second-seeded Virginia hopes to avoid having a promising season cut short by Michigan State for the second year in a row when the Cavaliers face the No. 7 seed Spartans in the NCAA Tournament round of 32 on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. The Spartans ousted the top-seeded Cavaliers in the regional semifinals a year ago. Michigan State is trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive year and the seventh time in eight seasons.

Virginia survived a scare in its opening game for the second year in a row, holding off 15th-seeded Belmont 79-67 on Friday behind 22 points from Malcolm Brogdon. “It was good for us to be in a game like that,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett told reporters. “Our young men have been in a lot of games like that where we had to just outlast and stay in there and make some plays and even overcome some of our mistakes.” The Spartans coughed up most of a 12-point lead in the final two minutes Friday before hanging on for a 70-63 win over No. 10 seed Georgia.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (24-11): The Spartans are loaded with veteran leaders who played big roles in last year’s matchup with the Cavaliers, including seniors Travis Trice (14.8 points, 5.2 assists) and Branden Dawson (12 points, nine rebounds) and junior Denzel Valentine (14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds). Dawson had a huge game in last year’s meeting with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Valentine needs nine points to reach 1,000 for his career and become the fourth current Spartans player to do so.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (30-3): The Cavaliers have matched a school record for wins, tying last year’s team and the 1981-82 squad. Virginia regained an offensive weapon with Justin Anderson scored 15 points in a reserve role against Belmont after missing eight games with a fractured finger followed by an appendectomy and being held scoreless in his first two games back. Having Anderson back in the mix gives the Cavaliers a trio of double-digit scorers along with Brogdon (14.2) and Anthony Gill (11.6).

TIP-INS

1. Virginia has allowed 71 and 67 points in its past two games after holding its previous 10 opponents to 60 points or fewer.

2. The Spartans have won 12 of their last 13 games in the round of 32.

3. The Cavaliers have held opponents scoreless for spans of five minutes or longer 27 times this season, including a stretch of 5:10 in the first half against Belmont.

PREDICTION: Virginia 67, Michigan State 63