Michigan State 60, Virginia 54: Travis Trice poured in 23 points in Charlotte, N.C., as the Spartans upset the Cavaliers in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.

Branden Dawson added 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for No. 7 seed Michigan State (25-11), which advances to face Oklahoma in the regional semifinals on Friday in Syracuse, N.Y. The Spartans went 6-of-12 from 3-point range and held Virginia to 29.8 percent shooting to advance to the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive year and the seventh time in eight seasons.

Anthony Gill scored 11 points while Darion Atkins added 10 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for No. 2 seed Virginia (30-4), which was a No. 1 seed a year ago when it lost to Michigan State in the regional semifinals. Virginia’s top offensive players struggled, as Malcolm Brogdon was 3-for-12 for nine points and Justin Anderson was limited to eight points on 2-of-7 shooting.

The Spartans trailed only once — at 2-0 — as Trice scored 13 points in the first 5 1/2 minutes to help Michigan State build a 15-4 lead. The Cavaliers inched within 23-18 at the break despite shooting 26.7 percent in the first half, and Anderson scored twice in the opening 1:20 of the second half to cut it to 24-22.

Bryn Forbes hit a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 12 with just over 15 minutes to play, but Virginia was within 45-41 with 5 1/2 minutes left. It was 49-44 with three minutes left when Trice buried a long 3-pointer, and the Cavaliers didn’t seriously threaten again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan State improved to 13-1 in the round of 32 under coach Tom Izzo. … Virginia’s 18 first-half points marked its second-fewest in any half this season behind a 17-point first half against Rutgers. … With top-seeded Villanova and Virginia both losing, the East Region is the first in which neither of the top two seeds advanced to the Sweet 16 since 2004.