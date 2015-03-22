Michigan State upsets Virginia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Michigan State’s Travis Trice couldn’t imagine that he might play in his last college basketball game Sunday afternoon.

So he did something about that.

Trice, a senior guard, scored 23 points as seventh-seeded Michigan State led almost the entire way in a 60-54 upset victory over second-seeded Virginia in the NCAA East Regional third round at Time Warner Cable Arena.

“That was our mindset coming in,” Trice said. “They’re a great team and we had to jump on them early.”

Forward Branden Dawson added 15 points for the Spartans, who eliminated Virginia for the second year in a row, though this time it came one round earlier.

Michigan State (25-11) meets either third-seeded Oklahoma or 11th-seeded Dayton on Friday night at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

“We know no other way,” Michigan State guard Bryn Forbes said. “Win or go home.”

The Spartans are going to the Sweet 16 for the 13th time in 18 years.

Forwards Anthony Gill, who fouled out, and Darion Atkins scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Cavaliers.

Virginia (30-4), which was trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the ninth time and for the second year in a row, was one of the teams identified as most likely to challenge unbeaten Kentucky until a late-season slide, during which the Cavaliers lost three of their last five games.

“We got ourselves in a hole,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “It wasn’t a matter of heart or effort. But when we needed a key stop, it wasn’t there.”

Atlantic Coast Conference teams had gone a collective 9-0 in the tournament before Virginia’s loss.

“It just leaves that feeling that I wish I could have taken them farther,” Bennett said.

Virginia began the second half with a couple of buckets and had a chance to go ahead. But after guard Malcolm Brogdon’s missed 3-pointer that would have caused a lead change, the Spartans ran off eight points in a row for a 32-22 edge, capped by Dawson’s three-point play in transition.

“Our defense leads to our offense,” Brogdon said. “When you’re not getting stops and not seeing the ball go down, you’re going to struggle.”

Forbes’ 3-pointer pushed the Spartans to a 37-25 lead. Trice delivered the pass to Forbes in the corner for the shot, which created the largest margin of the game.

“That was a great pass,” Forbes said. “He threw it to the spot and I was wide open.”

A 9-1 run for Virginia made it close again.

Michigan State forward Denzel Valentine picked up his fourth foul with 5:33 to go, with Virginia within 45-41.

Trice’s biggest basket might have been a 3-pointer with 2:45 left that gave the Spartans a 52-44 advantage.

“Travis has been attacking,” Forbes said. “I can see the whole time these last couple of weeks he’s ready to go.”

The low-scoring pace was familiar to both teams, which are known for playing stout defense.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said he can’t recall one of his teams adopting a game plan this well in one day and then going out and executing it.

Trice had four 3-point baskets, while Virginia shot 2-for-17 from long range.

“I think we made him too comfortable early,” Brogdon said of Trice.

Virginia ended up with a 29.8 shooting percentage from the field.

“They made us shoot pretty tough shots,” Bennett said. “They made us earn them.”

Michigan State broke out to a 15-4 lead, buoyed by three Trice 3-pointers and two fast-break baskets. Trice had 13 of those points.

“We knew the challenge he presented,” Virginia guard Justin Anderson said of Trice. “I think early on we didn’t match his energy.”

The lead was 23-18 at halftime. Neither team scored in the final 2:49.

Michigan State managed only four points across the last 7 1/2 minutes before halftime.

Aside from Trice, the Spartans shot 4 for 12 from the field in the first half. They also were 2 of 6 on free throws.

Virginia shot 26.7 percent (8 for 30) in the first half.

NOTES: Michigan State won 61-59 against Virginia in last year’s Sweet 16 round. ... The Spartans are 5-0 all-time against Virginia. ... Virginia G Justin Anderson, who came off the bench in three previous games since returning from a broken finger and appendectomy, was back in the starting lineup Sunday. ... Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is 13-1 in round-of-32 games. ... Virginia coach Tony Bennett was a player on the Wisconsin-Green Bay team that lost 60-58 to Michigan State in the first round of a 1991 NCAA Tournament game.