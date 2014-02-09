Preview: Michigan State at Wisconsin

Eighth-ranked Michigan State has been ravaged by injuries, but constantly changing personnel has yet to affect its ability to challenge for another Big Ten title. The Spartans, who travel to No. 24 Wisconsin on Sunday, have been forced to use 12 different lineups over the last 18 games after Keith Appling (wrist) missed the first game of his career in Thursday’s win over Penn State. Appling’s absence left Denzel Valentine as the only Michigan State regular that has yet to miss a game this season.

The Spartans, who hold a half-game lead on Michigan atop the conference standings, got a much-needed boost off the bench from Adreian Payne (foot), who returned Thursday with 12 points in 18 minutes after a seven-game layoff. With coach Tom Izzo unsure of when Appling will play again, Payne’s presence may be even more critical against the Badgers, who will looking to end a rare three-game home losing streak. After setting a school record with a 16-0 start, Wisconsin is 2-5 since – its worst seven-game run since 2008-09.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (20-3, 9-1 Big Ten): Payne’s box-score contribution may have been below his usual average, but the welcome he received from the Spartans’ crowd was captivating. ”It was like Willis Reed coming off the bench (in reference to the New York Knicks captain’s dramatic appearance in the 1970 NBA Finals),” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers told reporters after the game. “The crowd was going crazy - standing ovation.” Payne is 22 points shy of becoming the 44th player in school history to score at least 1,000 points in his career.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (18-5, 5-5): The Badgers could use more offense from struggling 7-0 forward Frank Kaminsky, who set a school record with 43 points earlier in the season but has averaged six over his last three contests on 4-of-16 shooting. Freshman Nigel Hayes has picked up some of the slack, averaging 15.5 points over the last two games while converting 13 of his 14 field-goal attempts. Wisconsin connected on 43.5 percent of its 3-pointers in Tuesday’s win over Illinois – a stark contrast from the 27.9 percent the Badgers shot over their previous six contests.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State is 10-1 away from home, including 6-0 in true road contests.

2. Wisconsin ranks second in the country in fewest turnovers (8.3).

3. During the Spartans’ five-game winning streak in this series, they have outscored the Badgers in the paint 144-64.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 63, Michigan State 61