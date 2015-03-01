Preview: Michigan State at Wisconsin

Fourth-ranked Wisconsin is coming off a lethargic effort but looks to continue its chase of the Big Ten title when the Badgers host No. 25 Michigan State on Sunday. Wisconsin suffered a 59-53 loss at Maryland on Tuesday and dug itself a double-digit deficit by scoring just 20 first-half points as it saw a 10-game winning streak reach an end. The Spartans had a four-game winning streak halted on Thursday when they fell to Minnesota 96-90 in overtime.

Wisconsin remains in good position to claim the Big Ten crown as it is the only club with fewer than four defeats. The Badgers can clinch a share of the title by beating the Spartans and winning it outright will help Wisconsin’s chances of securing a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Michigan State seemed to be headed in the right direction before experiencing defensive issues against Minnesota and a win on the Badgers’ home floor would certainly help the Spartans’ seeding.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (19-9, 10-5 Big Ten): Forward Branden Dawson ranks third in scoring (12.3) and leads in rebounding (9.9) but coach Tom Izzo was wondering whether something was wrong with Dawson after an uninspiring 10-point, eight-rebound outing against Minnesota. “I don’t know, you’ll have to ask him; I’m not in his body,” Izzo told reporters. “That’s a good question. I would ask the same question because I have no clue.” Guard Denzel Valentine recorded career highs of 27 points and seven 3-pointers against Minnesota and has made 74 3-pointers while averaging a team-best 14.9 points, while guard Travis Trice averages 14.1 points with 61 3-pointers.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (25-3, 13-2): Injured point guard Traevon Jackson was aiming to return against Michigan State but he hasn’t yet been cleared to practice. Jackson broke his foot against Rutgers on Jan. 11 and has missed the last 11 games, and the belief is that he will be ready by the time the Badgers play their first game in the Big Ten Tournament. Center Frank Kaminsky continues to lead Wisconsin in scoring (17.7), rebounding (8.3) and blocked shots (43) while forwards Sam Dekker (13.1 points) and Nigel Hayes (12.1 points) also average in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State has won six of the last seven meetings.

2. Wisconsin PG Bronson Koenig is 8-of-32 from the field over the past three contests.

3. Spartans G Bryn Forbes has failed to reach double digits in any of the last four games and is 6-of-22 shooting during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 74, Michigan State 68