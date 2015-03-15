Preview: Michigan State vs. Wisconsin

Big Ten Player of the Year Frank Kaminsky was merely a part-time player when Wisconsin lost in Chicago in the conference title game two years ago. The Lisle, Ill., native will get his chance to write a much different ending in familiar surroundings Sunday when the fifth-ranked and top-seeded Badgers meet Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament championship game. Kaminsky averaged 4.2 points and 10.3 minutes as a sophomore in 2012-13, when Wisconsin fell to Ohio State 50-43.

The 7-foot senior is the only Division I player averaging at least 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists and 1.5 blocks this season and will get his chance to help the regular-season champion Badgers avenge a pair of tournament losses over his career to the Spartans. Third-seeded Michigan State, which went on to win the title both times (2012 and 2014), has yet to lose in the championship game in four tries. The Spartans played their way into their third title-game appearance in four years Saturday, knocking out eighth-ranked and second-seeded Maryland in the semifinals a few hours after Wisconsin pounded Purdue.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (23-10): Coach Tom Izzo pinned much of the blame for his team’s lackluster start Saturday on the energy level of Branden Dawson, who tallied 16 of his 17 points and seven of his eight rebounds after the Spartans fell behind by as many as 16 points midway through the first half. Dawson has been in and out of the Izzo’s doghouse in recent weeks and was benched in the Badgers’ 68-61 victory on March 1. Travis Trice (15.1 points) helped the Spartans overcome an uncharacteristic three-point effort from Denzel Valentine against the Terrapins with 20 points and is averaging 20.4 over the last month.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (30-3): The Spartans haven’t had much success defending Kaminsky in the last two meetings, giving up a season-high 31 points two weeks ago and 28 more in Michigan State’s tournament semifinal victory last season. Wisconsin has recorded nine or fewer turnovers in 22 consecutive games and did not commit its first one until the 5 1/2-minute mark of the second half Saturday. The Badgers, who have been whistled for only 12 fouls in two tournament games, outscored the Boilermakers 41-16 after the break Saturday, collecting nearly as many steals (five) as they allowed field goals (six).

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin is one win shy of matching its school record for wins.

2. Michigan State’s 16-point comeback against Maryland was its largest rally since overcoming a 23-point deficit in 2004 against Minnesota.

3. The Spartans can break their tie with the Buckeyes (four apiece) for the most Big Ten tournament titles with a victory Sunday.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 66, Michigan State 63