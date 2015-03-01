FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin 68, Michigan State 61
#Intel
March 1, 2015

Wisconsin 68, Michigan State 61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATES rebounding edge in graph 2)

No. 4 Wisconsin 68, No. 25 Michigan State 61: Frank Kaminsky scored a season-high 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting while collecting eight rebounds and three blocked shots as the host Badgers handled the Spartans to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Nigel Hayes added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting as Wisconsin (26-3, 14-2 Big Ten) shot 59.3 percent from the field in the first half before finishing at 52 percent. Sam Dekker contributed eight points and nine boards as the Badgers owned a 35-24 rebounding edge.

Bryn Forbes made all five 3-point shots while scoring a season-best 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting for Michigan State (19-10, 10-6). Travis Trice added 16 points while Denzel Valentine had 10 points and six assists.

Michigan State led 13-11 just past the midway point of the first half before Dekker capped a 10-2 burst with a tip-in to give the Badgers a six-point edge. A 3-pointer by Valentine with 1:56 remaining in the half was the Spartans’ last points for 6 1/2 minutes and Wisconsin led 36-25 at the break.

The Badgers rolled off 15 straight points – four to end the first half, 11 to start the second – to take a 47-25 lead on Josh Gasser’s 3-pointer with 15:44 left. Michigan State used an 11-4 burst to move within 12 with 5:43 to play before Kaminsky knocked down a jumper with 3:23 left and later hit another one to go over the 30-point mark.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kaminsky has scored 20 or more points 11 times this season. … The Spartans had a 35-2 edge in bench points. … The victory was just the second for Wisconsin in its last eight contests against Michigan State.

