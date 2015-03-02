Kaminsky leads Wisconsin to share of Big Ten title

MADISON, Wis. -- Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said he is ready to put in his vote for the nation’s top NCAA Division I basketball player.

Izzo would give the nod to Wisconsin forward Frank Kaminsky, who scored a season-high 31 points in his final career home game while helping No. 5 Wisconsin claim at least a share of the Big Ten Conference title with a 68-61 win over Michigan State on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

“I would like to give my early vote that Kaminsky is, no question, the best player in this country this year,” Izzo said of the senior who is averaging 19.5 points per game in Big Ten games.

“That kid made some plays, made some shots -- with his right hand, with his left hand, he made passes, played pretty good defense. I’ve never been more impressed with a player in our league since maybe Big Dog (Glenn Robinson of Purdue in the early 1990s).”

Kaminksy also had eight rebounds, three blocked shots and three assists in the victory for Wisconsin, which rebounded from a loss at Maryland and won for the 11th time in 12 games.

The Badgers had few problems dispatching Michigan State, which had a four-game winning streak snapped three days earlier with an overtime home loss against Minnesota. Wisconsin (26-3, 14-2 Big Ten) shot 52 percent in the win and outrebounded Michigan State 35-24 to clinch its first Big Ten title since 2008 and fourth under coach Bo Ryan.

Badgers forward Nigel Hayes scored 14 points, and guard Josh Gasser added nine.

Kaminsky found a quiet moment for himself prior to in his final home game, and he said he was determined to make an impact.

“I wanted to do something special, and I was in my own thoughts thinking about everything, so I just mentally tried to psych myself up,” said Kaminsky, who shot 11-for-17 from the field and made three of four 3-point attempts.

Guard Bryn Forbes led Michigan State (19-10, 10-6) with 21 points. Spartans guard Travis Trice contributed 16 points, and guard Denzel Valentine finished with 10 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Kaminsky, a Wooden Award finalist, scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting to pace Wisconsin to a 36-25 halftime lead. Kaminsky and Hayes combined to score Wisconsin’s first 19 points.

Hayes found early success in the paint, scoring six of Wisconsin’s first eight points.

The Spartans shot 5-for-9 from 3-point range in the first half, with Forbes drilling three 3-pointers. He ended the game 5-for-5 from long distance. Michigan State shot 52.9 percent (9-of-17) from 3-point range but made just 45.3 percent of its field-goal attempts overall.

Wisconsin maintained control to open the second as junior forward Sam Dekker made consecutive baskets to extend the advantage to 40-25. The Badgers then drained four consecutive free throws, capped off by two from Gasser after a technical foul on Izzo.

Michigan State, which got 35 points from bench players, closed the game with an 18-6 run that included four 3-pointers.

Izzo defended his choice to start freshman forward Marvin Clark Jr. in place of senior Branden Dawson, who started all previous Big Ten games and was averaging 12.3 points per game on the season. Clark finished with no points and no rebounds in 17 minutes, while Dawson had four points and two boards in 21 minutes.

Izzo said he wasn’t pleased with Dawson’s lackluster effort against Minnesota.

“I‘m going to coach my team for now,” Izzo said. “I‘m not for the media, not for recruiting, not for anything. I‘m going to coach it for what’s right and what’s wrong. We’re not going to play at 25 or 30 percent, and I thought he did. So, that was my decision, and I’ll take full responsibility for it.”

Senior Day festivities were held before and after the game for Kaminsky, forward Duje Dukan and guards Traevon Jackson and Gasser. Jackson, who broke his right foot at Rutgers on Jan. 11, did not play and still is recovering from the injury.

Ryan said the Badgers’ objective, particularly the four seniors, is to win the league title outright and make another run in the NCAA tournament. Last season, Wisconsin lost to Kentucky in the Final Four.

Wisconsin closes its regular-season schedule with road games at Minnesota and Ohio State.

“When you put in the work that they have and have players that have been as dedicated as these guys are, it’s fun to want,” Ryan said. “I just hope that each day they come to practice, they’re working at satisfying the want. And that is being successful, continuing to play as long as we can.”

NOTES: Wisconsin G Josh Gasser and F Duje Dukan are fifth-year players, and with 107 wins, they are members of the winningest class in program history. ... The Big Ten title is Wisconsin’s 19th in program history. ... Michigan State won six of the past eight meetings with Wisconsin. The teams split a two-game series last season. ... In 14 seasons under Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, the Badgers have a 15-12 record against Michigan State, the only Big Ten team to have a winning record against the Spartans in that span.