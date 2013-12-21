Preview: Middle Tennessee State at Cincinnati

Cincinnati will have to continue to improve offensively to avoid a loss to visiting Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. The final numbers didn’t look great but Bearcats coach Mick Cronin liked how his team executed and rebounded in a 44-43 win against Pittsburgh on Tuesday. “You don’t get offensive rebounds if you’re not making the defense rotate,” Cronin said after the win. “We were executing and passing. That allowed us to get people on the glass.”The Bearcats also got forward Justin Jackson involved early, taking some of the scoring load off guard Sean Kilpatrick. Cronin said the big and physical Blue Raiders are similar to Pittsburgh. Shawn Jones has been hot in December as Middle Tennessee lost to Belmont and Mississippi and beat up on two lower division teams.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3, FS Ohio.

ABOUT MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE (8-3): Jones has averaged 17 points on 78.9 percent shooting in his last four games and leads the Blue Raiders with 7.9 rebounds. Neiko Hunter adds 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds and Twetty Knight leads the team with 53 assists and 22 steals. Kerry Hammonds (11.4 points) missed Tuesday’s win against Tennessee Temple with an ankle injury and is questionable.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (8-2): Kilpatrick leads the Bearcats with 18.3 points while Jackson, who averaged 3.8 points last year, adds 9.8 points on 50.6 percent shooting and a team-high 6.7 rebounds. The Bearcats have averaged 48.3 points in their last three games while shooting below 40 percent. Cincinnati is allowing 56.5 points, ranked in the top 10 nationally, and is plus-6.7 in turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati has held an opponent to fewer than 50 points 25 times in Cronin’s seven-plus seasons.

2. The Blue Raiders beat the NAIA’s Fisk 115-65 and the National Christian College Athletic Association’s Tennessee Temple 102-52 this month.

3. “We have all seen spectacular plays from Shawn over the years, but we needed him to do it night in and night out,” Blue Raiders coach Kermit Davis said earlier this week of Jones, who also had double-digit rebounds in the losses to Belmont and Ole Miss.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 66, Middle Tennessee State 60