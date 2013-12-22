(Updated: CHANGED “60.1” to “60.7” in second graph CHANGED “No. 8” to “eighth place” in first note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

Cincinnati 69, Middle Tennessee State 48: Sean Kilpatrick led all scorers with 23 points as the host Bearcats found their offense in the second half.

Justin Jackson added 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting and 12 rebounds for his third career double-double for Cincinnati (9-2). The Bearcats shot 60.7 percent from the floor in the second half - including a 6-of-12 mark from behind the 3-point line - after making just six field goals in the first half.

Kerry Hammonds II had 17 points off the bench for Middle Tennessee State (8-4), hitting 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Tweety Knight also contributed a career-high 10 rebounds and seven points, but the Blue Raiders finished the game shooting 26.7 percent.

Hammonds hit three 3-pointers in the final seven minutes of the first half while Cincinnati had just one field goal, sending the game to halftime tied at 21. The teams combined for 11-of-44 shooting and 19 turnovers in the first half.

Cincinnati made as many field goals in the first 5:14 of the second half as it did in the first half (six) and jumped to a double-digit lead. Kilpatrick had 10 points during a 19-6 run to start the second half and scored six straight points during a 13-2 spree for a 58-34 lead with about 8:18 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kilpatrick (1,650) passed Lou Banks (1,644 points, 1988-91) for eighth place on Cincinnati’s career scoring list. ... Jackson had four blocks, the eighth time this season he’s had at least three. ... It was the lowest point total of the season for Middle Tennessee State, which scored more than 100 points against two non-NCAA Division I teams earlier this month.