Preview: Middle Tennessee State at Florida

No. 14 Florida heads into Thursday’s game against Middle Tennessee State without a true point guard. Scottie Wilbekin is still suspended and freshman Kasey Hill injured his ankle in Monday’s win against Southern. “We’ll go with what we’ve got,” coach Billy Donovan said Monday. “We’ll have to do some different things, make some lineup adjustments and changes.”

The Blue Raiders and Gators have beaten three common opponents in the season’s opening weeks. Florida has outscored North Florida, Arkansas-Little Rock and Southern by a combined 52 points while the Blue Raiders won those games by a combined 27 points. It’s the first road game of the season for Middle Tennessee State, which owns the nation’s longest active road win streak at eight games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3, Sun Sports.

ABOUT MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE (4-0): Returning starters Kerry Hammonds (16.3 points) and Shawn Jones (16.3 points, 9.0 rebounds) lead the Blue Raiders, who advanced to last season’s NCAA Tournament and moved to Conference USA in the offseason. Tweety Knight adds 10 points and 5.8 assists. The Blue Raiders are without Marcus Tarrance, who was suspended indefinitely following arrest on a domestic violence charge.

ABOUT FLORIDA (3-1): Hill was averaging 10.3 points and had an SEC-best 4.3 assist-to-turnover ratio. Casey Prather leads the team with 19.3 points and Michael Frazier II is adding 13.5 points. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 12.5 points and eight rebounds in the two games since returning from a suspension, and Florida is plus-18 in rebounding margin in those games.

TIP-INS

1. Florida has outscored its opponents 44-7 in points off turnovers in the past two games.

2. Frazier has hit 11-of-24 3-pointers while the rest of the game is 8-of-37.

3. Florida beat the Blue Raiders 66-45 last year in their only meeting.

PREDICTION: Florida 65, Middle Tennessee State 55