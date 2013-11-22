(Updated: RECASTS lede CORRECTS time in 5th graph CORRECTS “few” to “fewer” in notes)

No. 14 Florida 79, Middle Tennessee State 59: Patric Young led six Gators in double figures with 16 points as host Florida pulled away in the second half.Dorian Finney-Smith added 14 points and Michael Frazier II had 13 for Florida (4-1), which hit 25-of-30 free throws. Casey Prather hit 4-of-5 shots for 11 points and DeVon Walker hit two 3-pointers on the way to 10 points.

Neiko Hunter led Middle Tennessee State (4-1) with 14 points and Jaqawn Raymond hit four 3-pointers and added 13 points. The loss snapped the Blue Raiders’ eight-game road winning streak, which was the longest active streak in the country.

The Blue Raiders missed seven of their first eight shots - including five 3-pointers - and went six minutes without a point, but Florida’s lead was only 8-5 midway through the first half. Hunter’s three-point play cut the Florida lead to 19-17 with 5:15 left and the Gators finished the half with three baskets and 9-of-10 free throws to build a 34-26 halftime lead.

Jacob Kurtz, Finney-Smith and Prather had three-point plays to power a 15-2 run early in the second half for a 52-32 Florida lead. Reggie Upshaw Jr. and Raymond hit back-to-back 3s to get the Blue Raiders within 12 points with 9:44 left, but Florida answered with seven straight points - including Walker’s 3-pointer with 8:30 left - to build a 65-46 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida, playing without a true point guard because of Kasey Hill’s injury and Scottie Wilbekin’s suspension, had two assists in the first half and finished with 10 assists and 12 turnovers. ... Florida had six players in double figures for the first time since a win against Marquette on Nov. 29, 2012. ... Florida has held four straight opponents to fewer than 60 points.