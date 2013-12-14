Mississippi 72, Middle Tennessee State 63

Mississippi 72, Middle TennesseeState 63: Jarvis Summers scored 25 points to lead the host Rebels to acome-from-behind victory over the Blue Raiders.

Mississippi (7-2) got 15 pointsfrom leading scorer Marshall Henderson, who was coming off a 39-pointperformance. Ladarius White added 11 points while Aaron Jonesfinished with 10 for the Rebels.

Shawn Jones shot 9-of-11 fromthe field and finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds for MiddleTennessee State, which dominated the boards 48-27. Neiko Hunteradded 18 points and seven boards while Tweety Knight added sevenpoints and 10 assists.

Mississippi took the lead withan 11-2 run that ended with just over nine minutes to play in thefirst half. The Rebels’ advantage reached 11 on a Henderson 3-pointerwith just over four minutes to go, though Middle Tennessee Statebattled back to within seven by halftime.

The Blue Raiders took the leadback on Knight’s layup with just over 10 minutes to play in the gameand were up by six with just over seven minutes to go. But the Rebelsresponded with a 14-2 run and sealed the game with a Henderson 3-pointer with 30 seconds to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jones recordedhis fourth double-double of the season. … The Blue Raiders shot4-of-18 from 3-point range while the Rebels connected on 7-of-18. …Mississippi missed 10 of its 29 free-throw attempts.