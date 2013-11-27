Preview: Chaminade vs. Minnesota

Minnesota will try to salvage a victory at the Maui Invitational when the Golden Gophers meet Chaminade in the seventh-place game Wednesday. Minnesota put up a good fight against No. 7 Syracuse in the tournament opener, pulling within two points with two minutes left, but stalled down the stretch and lost 75-67. After a competitive first half against Arkansas the following day, they got ran over in the second half and lost by 14 points.

Chaminade always seems to find a way to make noise at this tournament and this year is no exception as the Swordsmen have delivered the best individual performance so far. Christophe Varidel had the college basketball world abuzz for about an hour Monday night when he made seven 3-pointers and scored 31 points in the first half against No. 17 Baylor before eventually cooling down and finishing with 42, one off the tournament record. Andre Hollins of Minnesota can fill it up too, scoring 41 points in a game last November against Memphis, the third-highest total in school history.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CHAMINADE (2-2): While everyone had their eyes on Varidel on Tuesday, Lee Bailey snuck in with 29 points for the Swordsmen. Varidel and Bailey give Minnesota two perimeter shooters to worry about and the Gophers haven’t done a very solid job defending the 3-point line in the tournament, allowing opponents to shoot a combined 13-for-30 from beyond the arc. Where the Swordsmen will get themselves in trouble is rebounding as they have just one reliable big man in 6-10 forward Frankie Eteuati.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (5-2): A player who should thrive against Chaminade is 6-11 center Elliott Eliason. His minutes have skyrocketed from 13.7 last season to almost 30 a game this year and he has increased his numbers significantly in every offensive category as well. He missed a triple-double by three blocked shots last week against Wofford and could knock on the door of another if he can avoid foul trouble against Chaminade.

TIPS INS

1. Minnesota has recorded 56 steals in seven games this season.

2. Andre Hollins is shooting 7-for-22 from the field in the tournament.

3. Varidel and Minnesota reserve G Malik Smith have come a long way since the played against each last season when Varidel was at Florida Gulf Coast and Smith was at Florida International. Varidel scored 18 points and Smith had 14 in the three-point win by Florida Gulf Coast.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 84, Chaminade 61