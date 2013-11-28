Minnesota 83, Chaminade 68: Deandre Mathieu had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Golden Gophers rallied from a nine-point deficit midway through the second half to win the seventh-place game at the Maui Invitational.

Malik Smith reached double digits off the bench for the third straight game, finishing with 16 points for Minnesota (6-2). Maurice Walker, in his second game back since ending a six-game suspension, contributed 10 points and seven rebounds in a reserve role.

Lee Bailey was Chaminade’s leading scorer for the second straight game, posting 18 points, and Frankie Eteuati added 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Kevin Hu also contributed 12 points for the Swordsmen (2-3).

Chaminade, a 22-point underdog, fell behind by 11 points a little more than three minutes into the game, but the Swordsmen closed the half with a 12-6 run to take a 42-37 halftime lead. They extended their advantage to as many as nine and still maintained an eight-point lead with 9 ½ minutes left when the Gophers stormed ahead with a 20-5 run over the next six minutes.

Andre Hollins, who came in averaging a team-high 17 points for Minnesota, committed two fouls in the first three minutes, sat for most of the half and later picked up No. 4 with 12:16 left in the game. He finished with eight points on 3-for-9 shooting.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Gophers had not played a Division II team in the regular season since opening the 2008-09 season with a win against Concordia-St. Paul. … Chaminade guard Christophe Varidel, who scored 31 points in the first half of the tournament opener against No. 17 Baylor, combined for 26 points in the other five halves of the tournament. … Mathieu averaged 17.1 points at Central Arizona College last season after spending a season as a walk-on at Morehead State.