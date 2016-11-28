Preview: Minnesota at Florida State

Florida State returns from a trip to New York that produced mixed results for a home game on Monday against Minnesota, which will be playing its first road game following an unbeaten six-game start to the season at Williams Arena. The Seminoles squandered a 60-42 lead Thursday against Temple in an NIT Season Tip-Off semifinal, eventually losing 89-86, but rebounded with a solid 71-62 victory over Illinois the next day and now face the Golden Gophers in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.

With the teams playing on consecutive days, the Seminoles' superior depth paid dividends against Illinois as they put together runs of 7-0 and 11-1 after the game was tied at 44 with less than 10 minutes to play. "We sustained our effort, our focus, better than we did yesterday," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton, who had 10 players log 10 or more minutes, told reporters. "We got good play from our bench. The guys gave us tremendous energy. That gave (Dwayne) Bacon and (Jonathan) Isaac an opportunity for a breather there and there." The Gophers are coming off a sluggish 57-45 win over Southern Illinois that followed an impressive 85-71 victory against Arkansas. "Nice wake-up call for us," Minnesota coach Richard Pitino told reporters. "We make ourselves look really, really good when we share the ball. We go out on the break and we share the ball. Today, we didn't do that. Fortunately, we got the win."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MINNESOTA (6-0): Four newcomers - freshmen Amir Coffey and Eric Curry, junior transfer Reggie Lynch and graduate student Akeem Springs - have provided a huge lift with the Gophers coming off a difficult 2015-16 season. Coffey (team-leading 15.8 points) has combined with junior Nate Mason (13, 5.5 assists) to give the team a dynamic starting backcourt combination while Lynch (9.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 18 blocked shots) has been a huge inside presence. Springs (6.7 points), who averaged 13.2 points at Milwaukee last season, gives Pitino a proven backcourt starter off the bench and Curry (8.2, 7.2 rebounds) provides depth up front.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (5-1): Bacon (18.2 points, 52 percent shooting) and freshman star Isaac (15.3, 60.3) are the only Seminoles averaging double figures in scoring and they've been especially lethal from 3-point range (a combined 26-of-53). One reason no one else is averaging 10-plus points is the team's depth - FSU has nine players averaging at least 11.5 minutes and four points per game, starting with point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes (9.8 points, five assists) and ending with forward Jarquez Smith (four points). In addition to Isaac, two other freshmen - Trent Forrest (8.2 points, 12 steals), who sparked the Seminoles with two key steals against Illinois, and CJ Walker (7.3 points - 13 against Illinois) - also have made a big impact.

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota is only two wins away from matching its total from last season, when it finished with an 8-23 record.

2. Nine of Florida State's top 11 players are shooting 50 percent or better.

3. Lynch missed Minnesota's game against Southern Illinois with an injury and his status for Monday is uncertain.

PREDICTION: Florida State 84, Minnesota 76