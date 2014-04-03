Minnesota 67, Florida State 64 (OT): Austin Hollins scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Golden Gophers outlasted the Seminoles in New York to advance to the NIT final.

DeAndre Mathieu added 17 points, four rebounds and four assists for Minnesota (24-13), which will meet Southern Methodist in Thursday’s championship game. Andre Hollins chipped in with 13 points while Maurice Walker tallied nine points to go along with six rebounds for the top-ranked Golden Gophers, who overcame 38.9 percent shooting from the floor.

Okaro White led the charge with 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for Florida State (22-14), which shot 38.5 percent from the field and 4-of-18 from beyond the arc. Ian Miller scored 16 points off the bench, but committed seven turnovers while Devon Bookert netted 13 points, including the game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation for the top-seeded Seminoles.

Minnesota hit its first six shots, including four 3-pointers, to jump out to a 17-6 lead and the Golden Gophers stretched their advantage to 15 before settling for a 30-20 edge at the break. Miller knocked down two consecutive triples to pull Florida State within one and the Seminoles later tied it at 45 before White made a pair of free throws to give them their first lead 51-50.

Mathieu’s driving layup put Minnesota back on top 56-53 with 1:41 remaining before Malik Smith missed two straight from the line and Bookert hit a 3-pointer with one second left to send the game to overtime. Walker scored six of Minnesota’s seven points in the extra session as the Golden Gophers progressed to the championship game despite not making a field goal in overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Minnesota has won three straight meetings with Florida State. … The Golden Gophers went 16-of-25 from the free throw line while the Seminoles finished 20-of-27. … Minnesota is 16-4 when making more 3-pointers than its opponents.