Preview: Minnesota vs. Georgia

After a sloppy performance in the semifinals of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Wednesday, Minnesota hopes to clean things up by Friday when it takes on Georgia in the consolation game at Madison Square Garden. The Golden Gophers scored only two points in the final 6 1/2 minutes of their 70-61 loss to St. John’s on Wednesday, but their biggest issues were poor ball movement and sloppy play throughout. Minnesota entered the game averaging 20 assists and 12 turnovers but those numbers virtually flip-flopped against the Red Storm as the Gophers finished with 21 turnovers and nine assists.

Georgia actually protected the ball well against No. 8 Gonzaga, finishing with just seven turnovers, but the Bulldogs could not stop Kyle Wiltjer (32 points) in an 88-76 defeat. Charles Mann scored a season-high 23 points and also led Georgia with seven rebounds and four assists. J.J. Frazier contributed a career-high 14 points and was 4-of-8 from 3-point range, while his teammates were 0-of-8 from behind the arc.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MINNESOTA (3-2): The Gophers are seeking a bounce-back effort from a shooting standpoint as they connected on only 36.5 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from 3-point range and 56.3 percent from the foul line against St. John‘s. Freshman guard Nate Mason was one of the bright spots for Minnesota with a career high-tying 15 points, including multiple 3-pointers for the fourth straight game. Andre Hollins, the team’s leading scorer this season and in each of the last two years, shot 3-for-12 with seven turnovers against the Red Storm.

ABOUT GEORGIA (3-2): Mann’s previous season high was 16 points before the junior guard’s breakout game against Gonzaga. Nemanja Djurisic contributed 10 points for his fourth double-digit scoring effort after totaling four double-digit performances in the final 21 games last season. Georgia blocked an average of 7.5 shots over its first four games but managed only one against Gonzaga.

TIP-INS

1. The Gophers would like to be more consistent from 3-point range after shooting 6-of-11 in the first half against St. John‘s, followed by an 0-for-8 performance in the second half.

2. Minnesota, which won the NIT last season, has not lost back-to-back games since Feb. 19 and 22.

3. Georgia has scored between 73 and 82 points in all five games this season.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 79, Georgia 70