Minnesota overtakes Georgia in NIT consolation game

NEW YORK -- Minnesota’s newly installed match-up zone created problems for the Georgia Bulldogs, leading to a 66-62 win by the Golden Gophers in the consolation game of the NIT Preseason Tip-Off at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Georgia (3-3) entered the game averaging just 11 turnovers, but recorded a season-high 18. The Golden Gophers scored 23 points off those miscues.

”A lot of it was just being aggressive,“ said Minnesota coach Richard Pitino. ”But our matchup zone was really good. We just put that in a couple of days ago.

“It (matchup zone) has been good for us. It gives us a different look that we haven’t done all year, just because of certain leads and difficult circumstances, we’ve got to play guys out of position. But we want to a high number of steals and we want to turn teams over. That’s got be our identity.”

Junior forward Joey King scored a season-best 15 points to lead the Golden Gophers and guard DeAndre Mathieu tossed in 12 points.

Minnesota won the NIT championship last March, knocking off Florida State.

Forward Marcus Thornton paced the Bulldogs with 14 points and freshman forward Yante Maten and sophomore guard J.J. Frazier contributed 12 points apiece.

Forward Nemanja Djurisic nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key for Georgia that brought it to within three points, 65-62, with 30 seconds to play, but the Bulldogs failed to get another basket.

The Bulldogs clawed their way back after trailing by as many as 16 points early in the second half. A jumper from Georgia guard Juwan Parker cut the Minnesota lead to 57-51 with 5:56 to go, but a 3-pointer from the right elbow from Mathieu moved the Golden Gophers lead to 60-51 with 3:47 left.

”We just started taking care of the ball, quite frankly,“ said Georgia coach Mark Fox. ”We had 15 turnovers in the first half and only 16 shots.

“We just did not start well. We finally stopped turning it over and gave ourselves a chance to win.”

Georgia guard Kenny Gaines left the game with 12 minutes left after his head hit the floor diving for a loose ball. Gaines, who was just getting his strength back after being sidelined for most of the preseason with an illness, returned later in the game.

The Golden Gophers opened with a 21-8 run on the strength of four 3-pointers. Minnesota sank 7 of 12 3-pointers in the first half and led 37-25.

“We like to ideally have four guys on the court that can shoot at all times,” Pitino said. “We were getting some pretty good looks, too, on pick-and-rolls.”

Minnesota took advantage of 15 Georgia turnovers in the half, scoring 23 points off the miscues. The Bulldogs got as close as 29-21 with 3:27 left in the half, but two consecutive 3-pointers from Buggs moved the Minnesota lead to 35-21 at the 2:40 mark.

NOTES: Through its first five games Minnesota leads the Big Ten in steals (58) and ranks second in turnover margin (plus-7.4) and offensive rebounds (13.6). ... Minnesota’s sophomore G Daquein McNeil was suspended for all team activities after being charged with two felony accounts of assault. ... Georgia G Charles Mann recorded a career-best four steals and six rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 88-76 loss to Gonzaga in the NIT Season Tip-Off semifinals on Wednesday. ... Minnesota has won four of the first five meetings between the schools.